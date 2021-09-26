CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barriere surpasses 10,000 yards, EWU beats S. Utah 50-21

 6 days ago

CEDAR CITY, Utah (AP) — Eric Barriere threw for 518 yards and four touchdown to lead FCS No. 6 Eastern Washington to a 50-21 victory over Southern Utah on Saturday night.

Barriere surpassed 10,000 career yards passing in the first quarter, and now has 10,437. He completed 30 of 48 passes and added 28 yards on the ground for 546 yards of offense. He had a school-record 562 yards of total offense in last week’s win over Western Illinois.

The Eagles (4-0, 1-0 Big Sky Conference) are 4-0 for the first time since 1997.

Barriere threw two TD passes to Efton Chism III, who made eight catches for a career-high 147 yards receiving. Talolo Limu-Jones had seven receptions for a career-best 175 yards.

Dennis Merritt ran for three touchdowns and had 58 yards rushing on 18 carries for the Eagles, who finished with 673 yards of offense.

David Moore III had two touchdown runs and Isaiah Williams had one for Southern Utah (1-3, 0-1).

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

