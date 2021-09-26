CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leasing ban places Montana’s economy and future in jeopardy

By Peggy Trenk
Daily Inter Lake
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn-and-off again relationships can be messy and have a lot of unintended consequences—the same holds true for a federal oil and gas leasing moratorium. As courts go back and forth on the legality of the Department of Interior’s federal oil and gas leasing ban, Montana’s energy companies and others throughout the country have been subjected to long periods of uncertainty, hurting local economies and state revenues. Oil and gas operations on federal lands have been repeatedly stopped, and then subsequently started, and then stopped again as this issue plays out in the courts, and it remains to be seen what the final verdict will be.

