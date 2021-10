For the record: Coming off their second straight win, Firelands is looking strong and hoping to move to 3-0 in LC8 play. The Falcons are led by dual-threat quarterback Kyle Ransom who leads them in both passing and rushing. Running back Weston Strader had a big game last week in a win over Wellington — potentially giving Firelands a dangerous ground duo … Oberlin won its first game in nearly two years in Week 3 but ran into a buzzsaw last week. The Phoenix were dismantled by defending league champ Keystone. If Oberlin wants to pull off an upset they’ll need a big game from quarterback Andre Yarber who stars on both sides of the ball.

OBERLIN, OH ・ 14 DAYS AGO