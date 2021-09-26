Christine Spindel

URBANA — Christine Cooper Spindel died Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, in Urbana at the age of 97. She was born July 11, 1924, in Benton, Ark., the daughter of Earl and Helen Cooper. She grew up in a large, loving family in Little Rock, the oldest of 10 children, eight of whom lived to adulthood. She graduated from Little Rock High School (later re-named Central) when she was 16. After one year of junior college, she moved to Memphis, Tenn., in the summer of 1942.