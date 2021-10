65,878 fans were in attendance to watch the New Orleans Saints' defense unnerve the young Mac Jones and New England Patriots offense most of the day. Sean Payton and Jameis Winston must "iron out" their offense, because none of these wrinkles are working. Malcolm Jenkins said it best in his presser. The New Orleans defense is the strength of this team. Going forward, can the Saints offense complement its defense - the juxtaposition was the case the past 15 seasons. It's a new style of winning football in New Orleans, for now.

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO