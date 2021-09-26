CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Saints assistant coach Dan Roushar, WR Michael Thomas cleared from COVID-19 protocols

By Saints Wire
chatsports.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New Orleans Saints reported more good news on Saturday, announcing that another assistant coach has been cleared to join the team for Sunday’s game with the New England Patriots after missing time in COVID-19 protocols: Dan Roushar, who works with the tight ends and is the Saints’ run game coordinator. He previously coached the offensive line before moving to Dan Campbell’s spot earlier this year.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Drew Brees Has Brutally Honest Admission On Jameis Winston

It’s safe to say Drew Brees was impressed by Jameis Winston’s 2021 starting quarterback debut with the New Orleans Saints. Winston led the Saints to a blowout win over Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. New Orleans crushed Green Bay, 38-3, in a game that was every bit as ugly as the final score would indicate. Winston didn’t throw for a ton of yards, but he piled up five touchdowns in the blowout victory.
NFL
The Spun

Former 49ers, Saints LB Has Reportedly Passed Away At 37

Former San Francisco 49ers and New Orleans Saints linebacker Parys Haralson has passed away at 37. Haralson was a fifth-round pick for the 49ers out of Tennessee in 2006. He played seven seasons for the team before finishing his career with two years in New Orleans. In nine years, Haralson...
NFL
chatsports.com

New Orleans Saints lose two more assistants for game vs. Carolina Panthers amid COVID-19 protocols

The list of assistant coaches not with the New Orleans Saints for their game Sunday vs. the Carolina Panthers grew on Saturday. The Saints announced that defensive line coach Ryan Nielsen and pass rush specialist Brian Young will not be with the team for its second game of the season due to the NFL's COVID-19 protocols. Nielsen's and Young's duties will be divided among the defensive staff, the team said, adding that offensive line coach Brendan Nugent will be with the club in Carolina.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Wr#The New Orleans Saints#The New England Patriots#The Seattle Seahawks
ClutchPoints

Patriots, Saints reportedly discussed blockbuster trade

The 2021 NFL season is here and we are about to kick off Week 3. One of the bigger games of the weekend is between the New Orleans Saints and New England Patriots. Interestingly enough, a report has surfaced that the Saints had made some calls on disgruntled All-Pro Stephon Gilmore, according to Jeff Duncan of NOLA.com.
NFL
AOL Corp

Saints confirm 7 assistant coaches will miss Sunday's game due to COVID-19

The New Orleans Saints will indeed be missing more than half their offensive coaching staff on Sunday. The team confirmed Friday that offensive assistants Jim Chaney, Declan Doyle, Phil Galiano, Curtis Johnson, Brendan Nugent, Dan Roushar, and Joel Thomas will not be in attendance for the team's game against the Carolina Panthers, due to to COVID-19 protocols.
NFL
neworleanssaints.com

New Orleans Saints assistants Ryan Nielsen, Brian Young, Dan Roushar will not be at Sunday's game vs. New England

New Orleans Saints defensive assistants Ryan Nielsen (assistant head coach/defensive line) and Brian Young (pass rush specialist) will not be in attendance at Sunday's game vs. the New England Patriots due to Covid-19 protocols. Nielsen's and Young's duties will be divided among the defensive staff. Saints offensive assistant Dan Roushar (run game coordinator/tight ends) will not be in attendance at Sunday's game due to Covid-19 protocols. His duties will be divided among the offensive staff.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
Health
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
chatsports.com

Saints Will Be Without 7 Coaches vs. Panthers Because of COVID-19 Protocols

The New Orleans Saints announced Friday they will be without seven coaches for Sunday's road game against the Carolina Panthers because of COVID-19 protocols. Offensive coaches Jim Chaney, Declan Doyle, Phil Galiano, Curtis Johnson, Brendan Nugent, Dan Roushar, and Joel Thomas will all be unavailable with the remaining staff sharing responsibilities going forward.
NFL
The Associated Press

Saints enter Carolina game without 8 assistant coaches

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The New Orleans Saints will have a total of eight coaches unable to attend Sunday’s road game against the Panthers because of positive COVID-19 tests. While offensive line coach Brendan Nugent has cleared COVID-19 protocols and is now set to coach, assistant head coach and defensive...
NFL
charlottestar.com

Saints' COVID-19 coaches outbreak up to eight

Two more New Orleans Saints coaches are slated to miss Sunday's game against the Charlotte Panthers due to COVID-19 protocols, raising the total to eight expected to miss the contest in Charlotte, N.C. Assistant head coach/defensive line Ryan Nielsen and pass rush specialist Brian Young will not be with the...
NFL
Ottumwa Courier

Saints to remain down 3 assistant coaches at New England

Saints defensive line coach Ryan Nielson, defensive assistant Brian Young and offensive assistant Dan Roushar will not attend New Orleans' game at New England on Sunday because of COVID-19 protocols, the club announced Friday. It will be the second straight missed game for the trio since being among nine coaches...
NFL
NOLA.com

Saints WR Michael Thomas moved off reserve/COVID-19 list, remains on PUP

BOSTON — New Orleans Saints receiver Michael Thomas is off the COVID-19 list, according to Saturday's transactions. Thomas reverted back to the reserve/physically unable to perform list — the list he was on before he presumably tested positive for COVID-19 last week. Players on the physically unable to perform list...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy