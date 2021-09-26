Saints assistant coach Dan Roushar, WR Michael Thomas cleared from COVID-19 protocols
The New Orleans Saints reported more good news on Saturday, announcing that another assistant coach has been cleared to join the team for Sunday’s game with the New England Patriots after missing time in COVID-19 protocols: Dan Roushar, who works with the tight ends and is the Saints’ run game coordinator. He previously coached the offensive line before moving to Dan Campbell’s spot earlier this year.www.chatsports.com
Comments / 0