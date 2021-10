JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville State hung with the hottest volleyball team in the ASUN Conference on Saturday, but the Gamecocks wound up losing in five sets 25-17, 14-25, 27-25, 17-25, 15-9. This match came on the second day of the three-day ASUN Crossover Event, which JSU is hosting. The six teams from the ASUN's West Division are facing the six teams from the East Division this weekend, with half going to Nashville and the other half going to Jacksonville.

JACKSONVILLE, AL ・ 7 DAYS AGO