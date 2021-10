First of all, go back and check the scoreboard and you’ll see that Alabama didn’t lose to Florida. The Crimson Tide won a 31-29 classic at The Swamp. That outcome did still leave work to do. Listen long enough and you will hear “constructive criticism” about every unit on the field with the possible exception of quarterback and tight end. Sophomore Bryce Young was poised under pressure, if not perfect. The return of Jahleel Billingsley and the continued development of Cam Latu gives Alabama valuable weapons. But no team, not even Florida in 2020, can make an entire team out of a quarterback and a tight end.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 10 DAYS AGO