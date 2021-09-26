Week Three Injury Report: Rams V. Buccaneers

Week three of the NFL season is set to kickoff. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are coming into Sofi Stadium to take on the Los Angeles Rams in a battle of undefeated NFC heavyweights. It is only week three of the season but this matchup is already being discussed as a potential NFC Championship preview. Regardless, this game will be important for seeding purposes down the road and a true test of just how good this Rams team can be. Let’s look at the injury report for each team and discuss how that may affect the outcome of the game.