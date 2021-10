Bronx, N.Y. – In likely one of the longest matches in Rose Hill Gym history, in front of family, friends, and alumni, the Fordham volleyball team suffered a five-set defeat by the tightest of margins, 28-26, 18-25, 25-19, 33-35, 13-15, to Providence on Saturday evening to conclude the 18th Rose Hill Classic. With the results, the Rams fall to 3-8, while the Friars improve to 11-1. The Rams were led in attack by Whitley Moody, who matched her career-high of 20 kills for a third time, a career-best 18 kills from Aria De La Rosa, 14 kills from Bella Ureña, and nine from Chloe Pejouan. Megan Brzozowski tallied a personal-best 51 assists, adding 14 digs and tying her career-high with five kills, while Mallory Lipski had the first 30-dig match of her career, with Ure؜ña notching her first 20-dig effort, too. Pejouan led the defense with nine blocks, one solo, with six others getting in on the action.

BRONX, NY ・ 13 DAYS AGO