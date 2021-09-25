CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marin County, CA

College of Marin professor inspires students, gives back to community

By Colleen Bidwill
Marin Independent Journal
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWalter Turner has spent decades studying, traveling, teaching and producing media on Africa. He has shared the stage with greats such as educator and activist Angela Davis. He’s had his boots on the ground in South Africa during its historic elections in 1994. And he’s inspired many students as a social sciences teacher at the College of Marin and through his work with the community college’s Umoja program, which works to provide academic success, personal growth and self-actualization of African American and other students.

www.marinij.com

