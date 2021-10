UCLA (5-2-0) vs. UC Riverside (5-2-0) Date/Time: Saturday, Sept. 25 - 7:00 p.m. (PT) Location: Los Angeles, Calif. (Wallis Annenberg Stadium) After playing four times in a 14-day span, the UCLA men's soccer team has just one contest on the schedule this week, hosting UC Riverside in the last of a five-game homestand. The contest will be streamed live through Pac-12 Plus, accessible via Pac-12.com/live or UCLABruins.com. Nick Koop will have the call on the live stream. Fans can also follow along with live stats on uclalivestats.com and live updates via the team Twitter account, @UCLAMSoccer.

RIVERSIDE, CA ・ 9 DAYS AGO