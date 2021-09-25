Unable to uninstall _P0_VMWare Workstation Pro (No-Op)
Sometime ago I apparently installed VMWare Workstation Pro on my Dell Win10 desktop. It does not appear in my programs or apps. I don't even remember using it. However, I am unable to update Windows 10 because this program is incompatible and is blocking it. I tried using Revo Uninstall to clean out all vestiges of VMWare on my computer (I did have an old VMWare Player) including the Registry and even my password manager, but this issue keeps appearing. Microsoft Support was unable to help and suggested reinstalling Windows, which I would prefer not to do since that means reinstalling all my programs. I hope someone can provide me with an Uninstall Tool for VMWare that will solve this problem. Thank you for any assitance!communities.vmware.com
