CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

Unable to uninstall _P0_VMWare Workstation Pro (No-Op)

By dvillard
vmware.com
 7 days ago

Sometime ago I apparently installed VMWare Workstation Pro on my Dell Win10 desktop. It does not appear in my programs or apps. I don't even remember using it. However, I am unable to update Windows 10 because this program is incompatible and is blocking it. I tried using Revo Uninstall to clean out all vestiges of VMWare on my computer (I did have an old VMWare Player) including the Registry and even my password manager, but this issue keeps appearing. Microsoft Support was unable to help and suggested reinstalling Windows, which I would prefer not to do since that means reinstalling all my programs. I hope someone can provide me with an Uninstall Tool for VMWare that will solve this problem. Thank you for any assitance!

communities.vmware.com

Comments / 0

Related
vmware.com

Re: Cannot uninstall

Cannot uninstall — I completely lost the drive VMware Workstation was on and I cannot reinstall or uninstall and get the message: Invalid drive V:\. VMware Workstation 15.5 Pro Upgrade. Thank you. 0 Kudos. 1 Solution. 4 Replies. ‎09-21-2021 02:11 AM. Hi,. To uninstall.. run the installer, click remove. You...
COMPUTERS
thurrott.com

Surface Pro 8 (Probably) Leaks

Surface Pro 8 is getting a larger display with a high refresh rate and smaller bezels, plus dual Thunderbolt ports, according to a new leak. “Microsoft Surface Pro 8 [includes] Intel’s 11th-generation Core processor, [a] 13″ 120Hz [display with] high refresh rate [and] narrow border[s], Windows 11, dual Thunderbolt Interfaces, [and] replaceable SSD hard drives,” a tweet with a poorly translated version of the Japanese advertisement reads.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vmware Workstation#Windows Update#Windows Installer#Registry#Microsoft Support#Kb 1308
vmware.com

uninstaller when using downloadable components.

I built an installer with downloadable components for Windows. The installer and the uninstaller are signed, but when I run the uninstall from the Add/Remove programs, the uninstaller that is launched is not the uninstaller that was signed. It is an unsigned copy residing in the temp folder. See the...
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

VMware vCenter 4.1 and Vmware Vsphere 4.1

I am looking for some clarification. We have a legacy implementation of VMware vCenter 4.1 and vSphere 4.1? Is this impacted by VMSA-2021?. In the advisory the following is mentioned but iI assume this is a different product than the legacy vCenter 4.1 Product. The Cloud Foundation is some kind...
SOFTWARE
pocketnow.com

Pocketnow Daily: Google Pixel 6 Pro LEAKED Hands On, Galaxy Note Merges into S & more! (video)

Galaxy S22 Series won’t have Olympus camera after all. First, well we have Samsung announcing their new 200 megapixel ISOCELL sensor and all of its capabilities. Links to all that in the description. Thing is, it’s usually at this time that we hear about the sensors for the next Galaxy S, so just keep that article in mind for the future. Now if you thought this was the whole collaboration we heard about with Olympus, actually no. SamMobile claims this project took a back seat, and maybe indefinitely. Maybe Samsung realized that it didn’t really need to pay for branding on its already great photos. We’ll see how that evolves.
TECHNOLOGY
vmware.com

Workstation Pro 16 evaluation - license expired?

I am looking to evaluate Workstation Pro 16 on my laptop, but after installation, Workstation Pro tells me that the evaluation license has expired. I am licensed for version 15, and when uninstalling the product, I opted to leave the serial numbers installed in case I wanted to reinstall version 15.
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Windows 10
vmware.com

How many linked clones does VMware Workstation Pro 16 support?

I'm on Windows 10 with VMware Workstation Pro 16.1.0 build-17198959. I've created a Win 10 guest VM and created 3 linked clone from it. The three cloned VM are running in parallel and everything works. Today I need 10 VMs with my work, so I created another 7 linked clone from the exactly same snapshot. And, I place 5 of them on a SAMSUNG 960 PRO m.2 SSD drive, and the other 5 on another SAMSUNG 960 PRO m.2 SSD drive. After that, I started these VMs one by one. When I started the 7th VM, my computer got a blue screen and I have to restart it. Then I tried again, but the OS dead again and I don't know what triggered it. I checked the event viewer and found there are some related entries. But I'm not an expert on it. Could anyone help me to take a look of the events I exported? You can get it from https://disk.yandex.com/d/Tz-A1hhRrZIEGQ.
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

converting VM using VMware vCenter Converter standalone

Destination is ESXi on ARM fling running on a PI 4. ESXi version is 7.0.0 Build 18427252. I get the error "The destination does not support EFI Firmware" I assume this is because my source VM is efi boot. Can I make my ESXi server efi boot compatible if this is in fact the issue?
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

Unknown command: `shell.set error is coming while trying to enable bash

Unknown command: `shell.set error is coming while trying to enable bash . kindly help us for solution. => There may be because of "/storage/log" or audit.log or the root directory is full and cause such issues. Check these workarounds to enable bash shell. - https://kb.vmware.com/s/article/2100508. - https://kb.vmware.com/s/article/2069041.
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

vcenter upgrade to 7.0.2 broke vcenter ui

[500] An error occurred while fetching identity providers. Try again. If problem persists, contact your administrator. - already tried a article to recreate the STS certs and it errors out. (https://docs.vmware.com/en/VMware-vSphere/7.0/com.vmware.vsphere.authentication.doc/GUID-CD4FA8E2-5B... Using config file : /root/newsts/certool.cfg. Error: 382312694, VMCAGetSignedCertificatePrivate() failedStatus : Failed. Error Code : 382312694. Error Message : Access...
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

Unable to startup VM after disk removal

I'm using VMware Workstation Pro 15.5.7. I have deleted some disks in the OS of one of my VMs earlier today. I also deleted them from the configuration of the VM in VMware Workstation. After that I physically deleted them from the Windows explorer folder where the VM is located.
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

Adding hosts to a cluster

I created a cluster and manually added my 2 hosts to it. Now, under Configure>Quickstart (Cluster Quickstart), I see a message under Add Hosts that says:. But this is not the case, as my hosts are not in maint mode and all VM's are up and running. Any way to clear this message?
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

Re: Cannot Login to WebAccess but to ESXi console

I can access the ESXi console with my root & pw, but not the WebAccess with "root" & pw. The pw is the same, there are no spell / keyboard language issues. If vCenter appliance is down you can't access your ESXi hosts, even with the right account?. I'm currently...
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

TPM and Secure Boot errors on Windows 11 preview vm using Fusion Pro for Mac

Hello, I'm trying to update my Windows 11 Preview to the newer 22468.1000 build: which is now requiring both TPM 2.0 support and Secure Boot compliance. I am running VMware Fusion Professional Version 12.1.2 (17964953). I don't yet see any support articles concerning this topic. I see the VM product for Windows machines has a partial fix (VMware Workstation Pro)
SOFTWARE
vmware.com

Connecting Users to Workloads on Azure VMware Solution with VMware SD-WAN

Organizations are making strategic investments, migrating their workloads from the data center to “always-on” cloud infrastructure delivered by Microsoft Azure VMware Solution. Azure VMware Solution enables enterprises to set up private clouds in Azure. This solution helps customers keep their existing VMware investments, skills, and tools while taking advantage of scale, automation, and agility to provision VMware workloads on global Azure infrastructure.
SOFTWARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy