CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Obituaries

Carole Schwartz Bailey, Ph.D

voiceofalexandria.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCarole was the beloved daughter of Richard and Inez (Waehler) Schwartz. She grew up on the family poultry farm, Schwartz Leghorn Farm, in Lomira, Wisconsin, where she attended the local schools. She started her post-secondary education at Monmouth College in Monmouth, Illinois, later transferring to the University of Wisconsin-Madison where she earned her bachelor of arts degree. She then earned a master of arts degree at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee; an early childhood certificate from New College, Oxford University; and a doctorate in early childhood education from the University of Texas at Austin in 1984. She was a member of Kappa Delta sorority; a life member of the Ex-Students Association of the University of Texas at Austin; and numerous professional fraternities and other associations.

www.voiceofalexandria.com

Comments / 0

Related
bizjournals

Olivia Schwartz

Olivia is an attorney in Reinhart’s Litigation Practice. During law school, she was a Reinhart Summer Associate, an active participant on the Wisconsin Moot Court Board and involved in Wisconsin’s Jewish Law Students Association. Olivia served as a clinical student at the Frank J. Remington Center’s LAIP clinic, where she worked with incarcerated persons on various legal claims. She is a Pro Bono Society member and was an articles editor on the Wisconsin International Law Journal.
LAW
Davis Enterprise

Edythe Haendel Schwartz

It is profound sadness that we report the passing of Edythe Haendel Schwartz. Edie touched many lives through her 50-plus years as a teacher, at Sacramento City College and, for most of her career, at the CSUS School of Education. In her later years, she developed as a poet, publishing...
DAVIS, CA
estesparknews.com

Carol Smid

On 8/20/2021, Carol shared her final smiles and waved goodbye. Carol’s life seemed a celebration of living each day, as she was always with a smile and always welcomed a party or gathering. Her colorful clothes and glasses mirrored her personality and her spirit. Carol lived to be social and cherished her membership in all her various clubs, groups and circles. She loved the relationships, the sorority, and the fun had at all her group and club gatherings.
ESTES PARK, CO
Kokomo Perspective

SUSAN SCIAME-GLESECKE, PH.D.: The importance of thoughtful dialogue

As chancellor of Indiana University Kokomo and a professor of communication, I know the importance of thoughtful discussion of controversial topics. One of our responsibilities to our students is teaching them how to have these conversations respectfully, and to enter the discussion with an open mind, willing to learn from others’ perspectives.
KOKOMO, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
Iowa State
State
Wisconsin State
earlham.edu

Basu R. Lamichhane, Ph.D.

I am an experimental AMO physicist with research experience in charge particle spectroscopy, cold atoms, scientific data acquiziation and analysis, experimental designs, Ultra High vacuum systems. I came to the United States in 2012 and received a Ph.D. (Physics) in 2018 from Missouri University of Science and Technology. My Ph.D. research project was to study the few-body dynamics of the atomic scattering processes in proton-molecule collisions. After completing my doctoral degree, I worked as a post-doctoral fellow/Research Assistant Professor at Temple University’s Physics Department for two years. I worked on the project “Heavy Unseen Neutrinos by Total Energy-momentum Reconstruction (HUNTER)”, which is a sensitive search for sterile neutrinos, particles needed to provide a solution to the galactic dark matter problem. I was then appointed as a visiting faculty of physics at Grand Valley State University in 2020 and finally in the fall of 2021, I came to Earlham College as a visiting assistant professor of physics and astronomy. I always admire the role played by numerous teachers in my life, and I am enthusiastic about teaching as well as research in physics.
RICHMOND, IN
Durant Daily Democrat

Patricia Carol Sessums

Patricia Carol Sessums, 63, of Durant, Oklahoma passed away Saturday, September 18, 2021, at the Alliance Hospital in Durant. She was born on May 8, 1958 in Ada, Oklahoma to the late Jack B. Miller …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Log in or subscribe to continue.
DURANT, OK
Nevada Appeal

Carol Edmund: Watching the numbers

After several weeks in the neighborhood of 50 or 52 or 51 new cases of COVID-19 in Carson City, the Delta strain came to town. These numbers are the last nine weeks of new cases of COVID-19 in Carson City. They are taken from the weekly report in the Nevada Appeal. I'd say the lazy days of 50 or so new cases a week are over, we're now close to 1,000 cases a week. Wouldn't you agree? Active new cases: 51, 76, 99, 145, 237, 340, 475, 653, 849.
CARSON CITY, NV
Alpena News

Campus Corner: Taylor earns Ph.D.

Matthew C. Taylor has graduated from Florida State University with a Ph.D. in Philosophy with a specialization in Ethics. Matthew is a 2005 graduate of Alpena High School. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Philosophy from Northern Michigan University in 2012, and a Master’s Degree in Philosophy from Texas Tech University in 2015.
ALPENA, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carleton University#Ph D#Schwartz Leghorn Farm#Monmouth College#New College#Oxford University#Kappa Delta#Inter American University#San German
voiceofalexandria.com

Two Minnesota Farms Received CWD Positive Deer From Wisconsin

(Saint Paul, MN) -- The DNR says it recently learned that deer farms in Minnesota received deer from a Wisconsin farm where chronic wasting disease was discovered in August. Officials found out Monday in a Milwaukee newspaper story that the farm in Wisconsin sold nearly 400 deer to 40 farms in seven states. The Minnesota Board of Animal Health confirmed that a pair of farms in Stillwater and Clear Lake got a total of five deer from the Wisconsin farm with CWD between 2016 and 2017. The deer from Stillwater were transferred to a Wisconsin farm in late 2019. The DNR is trying to determine if those two are still alive and have been tested for CWD.
MINNESOTA STATE
voiceofalexandria.com

WATCH NOW: The Schonwalds ran laundry business for 30 years

The winds of conflict were blowing across Europe in 1912 when 16-year-old Olga Lowenstein immigrated from Yugoslavia to the United States, arriving that September in New York City. Married two years later in Chicago to Sigmund Schonwald, also an immigrant from Yugoslavia, they welcomed their son Henry in 1915 in Illinois.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
voiceofalexandria.com

Hands on Wisconsin: Women's bodies are political battleground in Wisconsin

In the wake of a restrictive new abortion law in Texas, it looks like abortion will be a key issue in Wisconsin's 2022 gubernatorial election. Gov. Tony Evers is clear that he will support a women's constitutional right to access abortion, while his likely opponent, former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch, has pledged to sign restrictive laws against abortion.
WISCONSIN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
buckscountyherald.com

FRANCIS VINCENT BARNES, PH.D

Francis Vincent Barnes, Ph.D., 72, of Tinicum Township, PA passed away on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia, PA. Francis was well known as the former superintendent of Palisades School District, as well several other schools in Pennsylvania. He was the first African American to serve as the PA State Secretary of Education, under Governor Ed Rendell.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
voiceofalexandria.com

Talking ovarian cancer with U of M

According to the National Cancer Institute, approximately 10 percent of the women in Minnesota have been diagnosed with ovarian cancer. For Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month in September, University of Minnesota Medical School expert Colleen Rivard, MD, talks about the subtle signs and risk factors of ovarian cancer. Q: What is...
CANCER
voiceofalexandria.com

Nomination Period Opens For 2022 Minnesota Teacher Of The Year

(Saint Paul, MN) -- Education Minnesota is now accepting nominations for the 2022 Minnesota Teacher of the Year award. Minnesotans can nominate a unique teacher or one who inspires students through November 15th. The winner will be named at the annual ceremony on May 1st at the RiverCenter in St. Paul. Candidates must have at least five years of teaching experience, a bachelor's degree, and a Minnesota teaching license and plan to teach during the 2022-2023 school years. Rochester Century High School's Natalia Benjamin won the 2021 Minnesota Teacher of the Year award.
MINNESOTA STATE
Kansas Reflector

Audio Astra: Betraying our medical ‘heroes’ in Kansas

Audio Astra reviews recent audio reporting on Kansas news, including podcasts and radio stories. Eric Thomas directs the Kansas Scholastic Press Association and teaches visual journalism and photojournalism at the University of Kansas. Call health care workers whatever you want — heroes, essential, frontline. Whatever word we use, the constant refrain from health care workers and medical […] The post Audio Astra: Betraying our medical ‘heroes’ in Kansas appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
voiceofalexandria.com

Missouri News Headlines Friday, October 1st, 2021

(St. Louis, MO) -- New data from the F-B-I ranks St. Louis third in the country for the rate of violent crimes being committed. Kansas City and Springfield are also in the top 10. Violent crime in St. Louis increased in 2020 by three-point-eight percent. That’s less than the nationwide increase. Instances of violent crime in Springfield actually dropped by about one percent, but the southwest Missouri city still ranks 10th. St. Louis had the highest murder rate in the U-S, although those numbers are down this year.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy