Carole Schwartz Bailey, Ph.D

I am an experimental AMO physicist with research experience in charge particle spectroscopy, cold atoms, scientific data acquiziation and analysis, experimental designs, Ultra High vacuum systems. I came to the United States in 2012 and received a Ph.D. (Physics) in 2018 from Missouri University of Science and Technology. My Ph.D. research project was to study the few-body dynamics of the atomic scattering processes in proton-molecule collisions. After completing my doctoral degree, I worked as a post-doctoral fellow/Research Assistant Professor at Temple University’s Physics Department for two years. I worked on the project “Heavy Unseen Neutrinos by Total Energy-momentum Reconstruction (HUNTER)”, which is a sensitive search for sterile neutrinos, particles needed to provide a solution to the galactic dark matter problem. I was then appointed as a visiting faculty of physics at Grand Valley State University in 2020 and finally in the fall of 2021, I came to Earlham College as a visiting assistant professor of physics and astronomy. I always admire the role played by numerous teachers in my life, and I am enthusiastic about teaching as well as research in physics.

