The Blitz: Saturday's high school football highlights (Sept. 25)

We brought back our favorite segment from 2019. It’s the MRL High School Football Tournament. Each week, MRL(+N) will pick a local high school team to win their football game that week. The reasoning will be different, conferences will change, but the goal is to win the most games throughout the high school football season. The first year we did it – we said that the two show members with the most losingest records would have to be handcuffed together for 24 hours. Maney & LauRen were those two show members, and they did in fact remain handcuffed for 24 hours. This year’s bet is a little different. The loser this year will have to stand at a busy intersection in their underwear holding a sign saying “I’M THE LOSER!”

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 8 DAYS AGO