 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDesigned with safety in mind, Safe-T Lid Temporary Covers provide fall-in protection for manholes and handholes. The covers are lightweight, yet strong. Constructed from environmentally stabilized, high-impact resistant polyethylene, the covers are strong enough to support more than 300 pounds of direct weight. Custom sizes are available. The manhole covers can be ordered with a transmitter hook, allowing a transmitter to be placed under the lid, reducing the possibility of damage or theft when the locator isn’t looking.

www.safetyandhealthmagazine.com

safetyandhealthmagazine.com

Chemical safety best practices

Responding is Sean Salvas, senior market strategy lead – EHS, Origami Risk LLC, Chicago. Chemical safety practices in the United States have been steadily expanding over the years, especially after the 2012 adoption of elements of the United Nations’ Globally Harmonized System of Classification and Labeling of Chemicals into OSHA’s Hazard Communication Standard (1910.1200).
INDUSTRY
TechCrunch

Eliminating Styrofoam Protective Packaging

Over 380 million tons of plastic are produced every year and 50% of that for single-use purposes such as product packaging. Until now, companies have been hard-pressed to find a replacement for styrofoam for protecting fragile items like electronics and appliances. John Felts of Cruz Foam will discuss the development of bio-benign, compostable alternative materials. Tom Chi of At One Ventures, will talk about the importance of investing in environmental and climate entrepreneurs. Moderator, Scott Cassel of PSI will lead the discussion on how the packaging value chain can create a truly circular economy.
ENVIRONMENT
safetyandhealthmagazine.com

(Back to) The future of safety

In the summer of 2020, months after the COVID-19 pandemic began, Safety+Health asked various occupational safety and health thought leaders and practitioners: “Do you believe the COVID-19 pandemic will have a lasting impact on occupational safety and health and, if so, how?”. Their responses appeared in the July 2020 issue...
MENTAL HEALTH
Occupational Health Safety

Ohio Roofing Contractor Continues to Defy Federal Safety Requirements for Fall Protection

The contractor was cited six times in five years for ignoring the industry’s deadliest hazard. An Orwell, Ohio roofing contractor continues to put himself and his coworkers at risk of injury by defying federal requirements to use fall protection and have PPE available on job sites, a recent inspection found. On April 20, OSHA inspectors found Neal Weaver and an employee of his roofing company, Grand Valley Carpentry LLC, working without fall protection on a residential roof nearly 20 feet off the ground.
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manhole Covers#Polyethylene
safetyandhealthmagazine.com

Hands-free earplug dispenser

The TouchFree EcoStation is a 100% hands-free earplug dispenser. Users place their hand under the automatic sensor and a pair of earplugs will drop right into their palm. With the TouchFree EcoStation, employers can eliminate touch points and choose a greener, cleaner workplace for all. The EcoStation comes ready to go with no setup or assembly needed – just insert batteries.
ELECTRONICS
TrendHunter.com

Protective Privacy Smartphone Sleeves

The Harber London Magnetic Envelope Sleeve is an accessory for the iPhone that will provide users with the ability to keep the device protected, while also focusing on their privacy at the same time. The case is constructed with a premium leather exterior along with a soft woolen interior and will allow access to the smartphone inside via a magnetically enhanced flap closure. This will offer enhanced protection from damage, while also covering the display when not in use to prevent unauthorized users from seeing incoming notifications.
TECHNOLOGY
safetyandhealthmagazine.com

Safety at every rung

While analyzing more than 350 NIOSH fatality reports involving ladders, Seth Patterson found a major theme: inadequate training. “If the employers had effective ladder training, that could have prevented most of these incidents from happening,” said Patterson, an environmental, health and safety engineer at Lockheed Martin. One possible reason for...
INDUSTRY
safetyandhealthmagazine.com

Winter jacket line

Help keep workers warm and safe when outdoors this winter with Pyramex RC7P35 Series, RPB36 Series and RPB3511 Series jackets. The RC7P35 Series (shown) is a waterproof, hi-vis jacket that features an outer parka and is rated to ANSI Type R, Class 3 and ANSI/ISEA 107-2015: AATCC 127 Waterproof standards. The RPB36 Series jacket – which features a lime Teflon-treated waterproof, hi-vis ripstop polyester shell – has an outer parka and an inner fleece jacket, and meets ANSI Type R, Class 3 safety standards. The RPB3511 Series jacket has all heat-sealed seams, a dual zipper front closure with a hook-and-loop storm flap, and a concealed detachable hood with drawstring and slack adjustment. The jacket meets ANSI Type O Class 1 and ANSI/ISEA 107-2015: ATCC 127 Waterproof standards.
APPAREL
safetyandhealthmagazine.com

Chemical exposure pathways

Responding is Jeffery Buckau, D.O., MSc, CSM, CSP, professor of occupational safety and health, Columbia Southern University, Summerville, SC. Chemicals, either in a toxic form or used for medicinal purposes, can enter the body through four avenues: absorption, ingestion, inhalation and injection. In many medical use cases, a common avenue...
CHEMISTRY
csmng.com

Protect information, practice OPSEC

FORT CARSON, Colo. — Open-source intelligence (OSINT) is when a person uses publicly available or published sources of information, such as eavesdropping or engaging in casual conversations. Many people choose a public place such as a restaurant for a meal and can be overheard or engaged in work-related conversations where they have discussed sensitive household information.
FORT CARSON, CO
safetyandhealthmagazine.com

Editor’s Note: A focus on the future

As we enter the final months of yet another challenging year for occupational safety and health professionals, the October issue of Safety+Health offers a look at the future of the field. We start with our coverage of the 2021 Rising Stars of Safety, the National Safety Council’s annual recognition of...
HEALTH
safetyandhealthmagazine.com

New website offers health and safety resources for farmers and ranchers

Covington, LA — Helping farmers and ranchers navigate occupational risks and providing information on health and safety issues is the goal of the AgriSafe Health Hub, a new website. Launched by the AgriSafe Network, an international nonprofit representing health and safety professionals, the website combines the organization’s learning management system,...
AGRICULTURE
safetyandhealthmagazine.com

Less camera time, less fatigue, study of virtual meetings finds

Tucson, AZ — Is your schedule of upcoming Zoom meetings getting you down? Results of a recent study suggest that the path to reduced fatigue – and increased engagement – might be as simple as switching off your camera during virtual meetings. For four weeks, researchers from the universities of...
ELECTRONICS
safetyandhealthmagazine.com

Inspection findings spur offshore safety agency recommendations on dropped-object hazards

New Orleans — A recent string of Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement performance-based risk inspections uncovered various hazards related to dropped objects on production and well operations, according to a Sept. 14 safety alert outlining the findings. BSEE engineers, inspectors, and Safety and Environmental Management System specialists analyzed data...
INDUSTRY
safetyandhealthmagazine.com

Human and organizational performance

Andrea Baker first encountered the concept of human and organizational performance as a safety professional nearly a decade ago. She said it gave her a new outlook on the world and a way to express what she “intuitively believed to be right but struggled to articulate.” What resonated with her? “The fact that people make errors and mistakes, and simply hoping that we can make people less human is not a great strategy.”
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
Robb Report

The Best Body Lotions to Keep Your Skin Healthy and Hydrated

These days, it seems like everyone’s skincare focus is on the face. We get it, facial skin is important and a huge part of how you present yourself. But what about body skin? It is, after all, the majority of your flesh and it needs care as well. The most basic element of any skin regime is hydration and to keep yours topped off you need a proper body lotion. While it doesn’t sound as sexy as the latest Vitamin C serum, body lotion plays a critical role in the overall health of your skin. The best ones trap the maximum...
SKIN CARE
Tree Hugger

Gripblock Partitions Protect Patrons

With indoor dining off the menu because of the pandemic, the city of Toronto actually put people and businesses before parking and allowed restaurants to take over the parking lane and install outdoor seating. Most have screens and barriers that are made up of flimsy lattice or other kinds of screen, but quite a few are made of what looks like solid wood and are labeled Gripblock.
AMERICAS
safetyandhealthmagazine.com

Occupational heat exposure may boost risk of kidney disease: study

Eugene, OR — Workers in physically demanding jobs who are exposed to heat may be more susceptible to developing kidney disease, according to the results of a recent study led by a University of Oregon researcher. After examining an epidemic of heat-related kidney disease among Central American workers with physically...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
safetyandhealthmagazine.com

Rising Stars of Safety, Class of 2021

People often ask me, “What excites you most about the future of safety and health?” My answer never changes: It’s the next generation of leaders. You’d be hard-pressed to find a more impressive group of up-and-coming safety professionals than the 38 Rising Stars of Safety NSC is honoring this year. Now in its 12th year, this recognition program showcases safety “stars” – all of whom are under age 40 and have a proven track record of workplace safety leadership and dedication to continuous improvement.
JOBS

