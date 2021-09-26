Fall-in protection
Designed with safety in mind, Safe-T Lid Temporary Covers provide fall-in protection for manholes and handholes. The covers are lightweight, yet strong. Constructed from environmentally stabilized, high-impact resistant polyethylene, the covers are strong enough to support more than 300 pounds of direct weight. Custom sizes are available. The manhole covers can be ordered with a transmitter hook, allowing a transmitter to be placed under the lid, reducing the possibility of damage or theft when the locator isn’t looking.www.safetyandhealthmagazine.com
Comments / 0