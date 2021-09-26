CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Sabina Nessa: Man arrested on suspicion of murder of London teacher

By Zoe Tidman
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bLqrU_0c8MQYUa00

A man has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of London teacher Sabina Nessa .

The 38-year-old was arrested in East Sussex in the early hours of Sunday.

Nessa’s family have been informed of this “significant development”, the Metropolitan Police said.

It is the third arrest police have made in connection with the 28-year-old’s murder.

The two other men arrested in recent days were both released pending further investigation.

Nessa, who taught at a primary school in southeast London, was attacked on the evening of 17 September after leaving her home in Kidbrooke to meet a friend at a nearby bar.

Police said her walk to The Depot in Peglar Square, Kidbrooke Village, should have taken just over five minutes .

Nessa’s body was discovered in nearby Cator Park – where she is believed to have been attacked – the next afternoon.

On Friday evening, hundreds of mourners including tearful relatives gathered for a candlelit vigil in memory of the Rushey Green Primary School teacher.

Jebina Yasmin Islam, Nessa’s sister, broke down as she addressed crowds.

She said: “Words cannot describe how we are feeling, this feels like we are stuck in a bad dream and can’t get out of it – our world is shattered, we are simply lost for words.

“No family should go through what we are going through.”

Additional reporting by Press Association

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Sarah Everard spent ‘last hours on Earth with very worst of humanity,’ says mother

Sarah Everard “spent her last hours on Earth with the very worst of humanity” her mother has said, on the eve of killer Wayne Couzens’s sentencing.Reading a statement at the Old Bailey in London, Susan Everard said she was “tormented” by the thought of what her daughter had endured.“She lost her life because Wayne Couzens wanted to satisfy his perverted desires,” she said.The mother said she was “repulsed” by the thought of what the former Metropolitan Police officer had done to her daughter, adding: “I am outraged that he masqueraded as a policeman in order to get what he...
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

UK police officer murdered woman after false coronavirus arrest: court

A serving British police officer kidnapped a woman as she walked home, falsely arresting her on the pretence of breaching coronavirus restrictions, before raping and murdering her, a court was told on Wednesday. The disappearance of Sarah Everard during a national lockdown in March was one of Britain's most high-profile missing person investigations and sparked protests and a debate about women's safety on the streets. Wayne Couzens, 48, who served with the elite diplomatic protection unit of London's Metropolitan Police, admitted her kidnapping, rape and murder in July. Everard, who had been visiting a friend in Clapham, south London, was strangled then set on fire. Her remains were found in woodland a week after she was snatched.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Uk#The Metropolitan Police#Depot#Rushey Green#Press Association
The Independent

Like Kate Wilson, I was deceived into an intimate relationship with a Metropolitan Police officer

Yesterday, my friend Kate Wilson received a landmark ruling in her monumental ten year legal battle against the Metropolitan Police. Kate took them to the Investigatory Powers Tribunal (IPT), a secret human rights court, to challenge the way in which undercover policing is used against protest groups.The IPT ruling laid out in detail an extensive list of breaches of Kate’s human rights by the Metropolitan Police, which were “without lawful justification in a democratic society.” The court examined evidence relating to the sexual relationships that undercover police officer Mark Kennedy had with Kate and a number of other women, and...
U.K.
The Independent

London police officer gets life for abducting, killing woman

A serving London police officer was sentenced Thursday to a whole life sentence for the kidnapping, rape and murder of a woman in a case that shocked the nation.Wayne Couzens, 48, was accused of using his police identification and COVID-19 laws to trick 33-year-old Sarah Everard into his car in a false arrest as she walked home from visiting a friend in south London on March 3. Prosecutors said he handcuffed Everard on the pretext that she broke lockdown rules, drove her far outside the capital and then raped and killed her. Couzens had pleaded guilty to the charges...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
U.K.
The Independent

Sweden: Police seek tenant as suspect in building explosion

Swedish police said Thursday they are seeking a man in connection with an explosion and fire at a large apartment building this week that injured 16 people, four of them seriously. The man is wanted on suspicion of public destruction but not been located yet, police said. Authorities did not name him, but Swedish media reported that the suspect was a man in his 50s who had lived with his mother in the building in Goteborg, Sweden s second-largest city. The property owner had been trying to evict the man and his mother from their apartment, according to daily...
WORLD
AFP

Policeman's suicide ends 35 year French serial killer mystery

A former policeman suspected of being the serial killer behind some of France's oldest unsolved cases has been found dead after 35 years of dodging arrest, just as police were closing in on his identity. Francois Verove, 59, committed suicide at his rented home in the south of France after receiving a summons for questioning, leaving a "written statement" and with DNA evidence then confirming his identity, the Paris prosector and sources said. The man, nicknamed "Le Grele" ("pockmarked"), had been wanted by police since the 1980s for the murder and rape of young girls, but was never caught. The list of crimes he allegedly committed in the 1980s and 90s includes rape of minors, murder, attempted murder, armed robbery and kidnapping of minors, Paris prosecutor Laure Beccuau said in a statement late Thursday.
WORLD
The Independent

Policing minister: Investigation under way into Couzens' employment

Policing minister Kit Malthouse said an investigation is underway into why allegations against Wayne Couzens earlier in his career did not affect his employment by the Metropolitan Police. Two allegations of indecent exposure were made against Wayne Couzens before he murdered Sarah Everard with the Policing Minister saying he will...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Who was Sarah Everard? The ‘bright and beautiful’ woman who was a ‘shining example’

A Metropolitan Police officer is to be sentenced over the kidnap, rape and murder of Sarah Everard, the 33-year-old London marketing executive whose body was found in a Kent woodland more than a week after she first went missing.PC Wayne Couzens pleaded guilty to Ms Everard’s rape and kidnap in June before admitting to her murder a month later while locked up at Belmarsh high-security jail.After Ms Everard’s body was identified, her family issued a statement, describing her as a “shining example”. They said: “Sarah was bright and beautiful – a wonderful daughter and sister. She was kind and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Man arrested after woman suffers ‘life-changing’ injuries in dog attack

Police have arrested a man after a woman was left with life-changing injuries in a dog attack in Wolverhampton.The victim, believed to be in her late sixties or early seventies, was mauled by the animal, thought to be a Japanese Akita, at her home in the West Midlands city on Thursday afternoon.She suffered “partial amputations”, according to reports.“She was in a bad way. There was blood everywhere,” a friend of the woman told the Daily Mirror.“It was touch and go whether she would survive.“It’s just an absolute tragedy.”A 40-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of being in charge of a...
ANIMALS
The Independent

Charity issues guidance on what women should do if stopped by a lone police officer

A UK charity has published guidance for women who are arrested by a lone male police officer after it emerged that Wayne Couzens used his Metropolitan Police-issued warrant card to kidnap Sarah Everard.Police officer Couzens has been sentenced to a whole-life term for the kidnap, rape and murder of Everard – a 33-year-old marketing executive who disappeared in March on the way home from a friend’s house.This week, the Old Bailey in London heard that Couzens had used his warrant card and handcuffs to deceive Sarah into getting into his car.Our inboxes are flooded this morning with the same heartbreaking...
ADVOCACY
Popculture

Rapper Arrested, Allegedly Assaulted Police Officer

South Korean rap sensation NO:EL has been arrested and booked for allegedly assaulting a police officer. Times of India reports that various Korean media outlets, as well as local police authorities, have accused NO:EL driving without a license. Additionally, NO:EL was non-compliant with the officer's requests for a breathalyzer test. They also allege he is guilty of "obstruction of the execution of official duties under the Road Traffic Act."
WORLD
The Independent

Sarah Everard news – latest: Wayne Couzens ‘brought shame on Met’, Dick says as officer gets full-life term

A police officer who murdered Sarah Everard with his police belt after kidnapping her under the false pretence of an arrest for breaking Covid lockdown rules has been jailed for a full-life term – meaning he will die in prison.Wayne Couzens, 48, used his Metropolitan Police-issue warrant card and handcuffs to snatch Ms Everard as she walked home from a friend’s house in south London on the evening of 3 March.Couzens raped and strangled the 33-year-old marketing executive before burning her body. He pleaded guilty in July to her kidnap, rape and murder.Sentencing at the Old Bailey on Thursday, Lord Justice Fulford described the circumstances of the murder as “grotesque”.Dame Cressida Dick, the Met Police commissioner, said Couzens had “brought shame” on the force in a statement read aloud outside the court. Read More Wayne Couzens kidnapped Sarah Everard using handcuffs and ‘fake Covid arrest’What happened to Sarah Everard? Timeline of key events in 33-year-old’s disappearanceWayne Couzens caught on video telling police he kidnapped Sarah Everard for gang to ‘pay debts’
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

The Independent

265K+
Followers
116K+
Post
136M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy