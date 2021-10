With an array of options on offense, the Oklahoma State football team was cruising toward the end zone early in the second quarter against Kansas State. Quarterback Spencer Sanders kept the ball and powered ahead to bring up a first down in the Wildcats’ territory. On the next snap, he launched a pass to running back Jaylen Warren, who grabbed it and swiftly spun around defenders as if he was on an amusement park ride, carefully maintaining his balance for another first down. Three plays later, Sanders connected with receiver Tay Martin – who elevated the Cowboys during his return from injury – to cap the long-distance drive in the end zone.

KANSAS STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO