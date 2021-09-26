CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Elections

Olaf Scholz: The Social Democrat Channelling Merkel In Succession Bid

By Femke COLBORNE
IBTimes
IBTimes
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Olaf Scholz, the centre-left Social Democrat (SPD) candidate to succeed Angela Merkel, is one of Germany's most influential politicians, with a reputation for being meticulous, confident and fiercely ambitious. As finance minister and vice-chancellor under Merkel, he enjoys a close relationship with the chancellor and has even sought to position...

www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
US News and World Report

German 'Kingmakers' Meet on Coalition, Courted by Would-Be Kings

BERLIN (Reuters) -Germany's Greens and Free Democrats met on Friday for a second round of talks to explore possible common ground on which to form a new coalition government with either the Social Democrats or the conservatives, both of whom are courting them. The Greens and Free Democrats, from opposite...
EUROPE
NBC Connecticut

Germany's Merkel Congratulates Likely Successor Olaf Scholz on Election Victory

The vote on Sunday saw the Social Democratic Party narrowly beat Merkel's conservative bloc of the Christian Democratic Union and Christian Social Union. With no significant majority for either the SPD or the CDU-CSU, however, both have to enter into what are expected to be drawn-out coalition negotiations. The inconclusive...
ELECTIONS
WEKU

Social Democrats Narrowly Beat Merkel's Bloc In German Elections

BERLIN (AP) — Germany's center-left Social Democrats won the biggest share of the vote in a national election Sunday, narrowly beating outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel 's center-right Union bloc in a closely fought race that will determine who succeeds the long-time leader at the helm of Europe's biggest economy. The...
ELECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Olaf Scholz
Person
Angela Merkel
Person
Armin Laschet
MarketRealist

How Olaf Scholz's Political Views Differ From Angela Merkel

As long-time Chancellor of Germany Angela Merkel plans to step down from her role, an election has just wrapped up to determine her replacement. Olaf Scholz is poised to win the race against a handful of competitors from varying political party alignments. Article continues below advertisement. For Scholz, his own...
ELECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Social Democrat#Spd#Sueddeutsche Zeitung#Cdu Csu#Greens
AFP

Sarkozy: divisive French ex-president shadowed by legal woes

Nicolas Sarkozy, who ruled France as a tough-talking right-wing president from 2007 to 2012, is seen by supporters as a dynamic saviour but by detractors as a vulgar populist mired in corruption. Since failing to win a second mandate in 2012 and then losing out on his party's nomination in 2017, Sarkozy has been submerged in legal problems but has still retained support on the right.
POLITICS
The Independent

Is it a bluff? Some in Hungary and Poland talk of EU pullout

When Hungary and Poland joined the European Union in 2004, after decades of Communist domination, they thirsted for Western democratic standards and prosperity.Yet 17 years later, as the EU ramps up efforts to rein in democratic backsliding in both countries, some of the governing right-wing populists in Hungary and Poland are comparing the bloc to their former Soviet oppressors — and flirting with the prospect of exiting the bloc.“Brussels sends us overlords who are supposed to bring Poland to order, on our knees," a leading member of Poland's governing Law and Justice party, Marek Suski, said this month, adding...
POLITICS
IBTimes

Barricades At Kosovo-Serbia Border Dismantled

Kosovo Serbs on Saturday removed vehicles they had positioned to block roads leading to border with Serbia, after Belgrade and Pristina agreed to end a tense deadlock. The former foes were at loggerheads for nearly two weeks after Kosovo banned cars with Serbian registration plates from entering its territory -- mirroring a years-long Serbian practice against vehicles travelling the other way.
POLITICS
IBTimes

Qataris Vote In Subdued First Legislative Election

Qataris were voting in the emirate's first legislative election Saturday, a symbolic nod to democracy that analysts say will not lead to power shifting away from the ruling family. The vote is for 30 members of the 45-strong Shura Council, a body with limited powers that was previously appointed by...
ELECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brexit
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Country
Germany
IBTimes

Aristocrats Flock To Russia For First Royal Wedding In Century

Russia on Friday held its first royal wedding since the 1917 Bolshevik revolution toppled the Romanov monarchy, with aristocrats travelling from across Europe for the lavish ceremony. Grand Duke George Mikhailovich Romanov, 40, and his Italian fiance Rebecca Virginia Bettarini, 39, were wed at Saint Isaac's cathedral in the former...
SOCIETY
The Independent

Greek PM views new camp, says migrant smugglers 'crushed'

Greece’s prime minister flew to the eastern Aegean island of Samos Friday to view a new camp for asylum seekers that has replaced the old, squalid facility on the island, and said his government’s policy on migration has “crushed” migrant smuggling networks.Speaking in the remnants of the old camp on the edge of the island’s main town of Vathy, Kyriakos Mitsotakis said he would continue to press European Union countries to come up with a common migration policy that would share responsibility for migrants among the member states.“We will continue to work in order to persuade those European countries...
WORLD
Washington Examiner

Turkey's Erdogan bows to Russia and demands billions from US

Recep Tayyip Erdogan was unhappy on Wednesday. Flying home from a Black Sea resort meeting with Vladimir Putin, the Turkish president again lamented his suspension from the F-35 fighter jet alliance, which has allowed many U.S. allies to purchase the overrated jet . Turkey was included until Erdogan decided to purchase Russia's S-400 air defense system.
WORLD
The Independent

NATO troops patrol Kosovo-Serbia border after truck blockade

Soldiers with a NATO-led peacekeeping mission are keeping watch at the Kosovo-Serbia border after the two countries reached a deal to deescalate tensions triggered by a dispute over vehicle license plates.Kosovo Force troops from the United States Italy and Poland were seen patrolling Saturday as ethnic Serbs removed the trucks they had used to block the road to two border crossings while protesting the Kosovo government's decision not to allow vehicles with Serbian license plates into the country. Kosovar special police forces also pulled back from the border, where they were deployed two weeks ago to remove the...
MILITARY
The Independent

UK bars more than 200 million EU citizens who have ID cards but no passports

For Europeans hoping to travel to Britain, a Brexit promise to end the right for EU citizens to use their national identity cards to travel to the UK has taken effect from 1 October. These are the key questions and answers.What has changed?More than 200 million Europeans can no longer visit the UK – unless they get passports. The government says: “You will not be able to use an EU, EEA or Swiss national ID card to enter the UK from 1 October 2021”.Any exceptions? Until the end of 2025 there will be a few exemptions, notably for people...
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

US envoy says climate summit can yield 'enormous progress'

U.S. climate envoy John Kerry said Saturday he thinks “enormous progress” can be made at upcoming U.N. climate talks in Scotland but more governments must come up with concrete commitments in the next 30 days. Kerry attended a preparatory meeting in Milan where delegates from around the world sought to identify where progress can be made before the U.N. Climate Change Conference of the Parties starts in Glasgow on Oct. 31. The 12-day summit aims to secure more ambitious commitments to limit global warming to well below 2 degrees Celsius with a goal of keeping it to 1.5 degrees...
POLITICS
The Independent

Indigenous leader to France's Macron: Save the Amazon

Decrying the “predation” of his homeland, a Brazilian Indigenous leader is appealing to France’s president to use his global sway to fight the deforestation of the Amazon Ninawa, a leader of the Huni Kui people who uses just one name, delivered a letter on Saturday to the office of French President Emmanuel Macron He urged the French leader to lean on the whole 27-nation European Union to limit trade linked to deforestation. His appeal also called for pressure on Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro to halt logging, farming and development projects that are destroying the Amazon rainforest.In the letter,...
AMERICAS
The Independent

Protesters denounce Bosnian Serb leaders, claim corruption

Several thousand people rallied Saturday in Bosnia against the government in Serb-dominated part of the Balkan nation. The protesters accused the ruling party of nationalist leader Milorad Dodik of crime and corruption, including in the procurement of ventilators and other equipment during the coronavirus pandemic. No incidents were reported at the rally held at the central square in the northwest town of Banja Luka. The town’s mayor, Drasko Stanivukovic, who is an opposition leader, said “we are launching a struggle against the private state!” “This is not a protest, this is an uprising!” he said.The opposition in the Serb part of Bosnia have accused the government of curbing media freedoms and democracy in the entity that comprises nearly half of the country. They demanded replacement of the health minister and hospital managers in the entity over alleged corruption. The Bosnian Serb entity, called Republika Srpska, and the Bosniak-Croat one were formed after the 1992-95 war that left more than 100,000 people dead and millions displaced.Dodik has insisted on trying to separate the Serb-run part of Bosnia from the rest of the country. The pro-Russian Serb leader is also a member of the multi-ethnic Bosnian presidency.
PROTESTS
IBTimes

IBTimes

New York City, NY
52K+
Followers
21K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.

 https://www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy