Brandon Belt powers Giants over Rockies

By Field Level Media
Reuters
 6 days ago


Brandon Belt hit a pair of home runs as the San Francisco Giants won for the fourth time in the past five games by beating the Colorado Rockies 7-2 in Denver on Saturday night.

The Giants came into the night one home run away from tying the franchise record of 235 in a single season, set in 2001.

Belt’s first homer came in the first inning and tied the record; his second, a three-run shot in the fifth, set it.

With the Dodgers losing in Arizona, the Giants’ lead on Los Angeles in the race for the NL West title is back to two games.

San Francisco (101-54) has seven games remaining and it goes for the series sweep against the Rockies (71-83) on Sunday. The Giants are 14-4 against the Rockies this season.

Belt gave the Giants a 1-0 lead off his first homer, but the Rockies came right back in the bottom of the inning.

Brendan Rodgers tied the score when he came home on a grounder from C.J. Cron. Ryan McMahon’s double plated Charlie Blackmon to give Colorado the lead.

The score stayed 2-1 until the fifth.

Steven Duggar led off with a single then moved to second when pinch-hitter Donovan Solano was hit by a pitch. Belt gave the Giants the lead for good on a homer that landed in the second deck of the right field seats.

San Francisco bolstered its lead with three runs in the eighth: one off a single from Duggar and two on a single by Mike Yastrzemski.

Colorado starter Jon Gray (8-12) went 4 2/3 innings, giving up four runs off five hits with five strikeouts.

San Francisco starter Anthony DeSclafani did not factor into the decision after he was pulled in the fifth for Solano. DeSclafani went four innings, allowing two runs off five hits.

Prior to Saturday night’s game, the Rockies held a ceremony in which they retired Larry Walker’s No. 33 as the team celebrated his Hall of Fame induction.

--Field Level Media

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

