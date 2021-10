Even with the 2021 MLB regular season now mere days away from coming to a close, Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani is still bolstering his 2021 American League MVP resume. Coming into the Angels’ road game against the Texas Rangers on Wednesday, Ohtani sat at 24 stolen bases on the season, which was already a career-high for him by a considerable amount. The two-way talent recorded the 25th and 26th stolen bases of his season during the contest.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO