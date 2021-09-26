CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Game 155, Mariners at Angels – Scoreboard Watching

By U.S.S. Mariner
chatsports.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter yet another 1-run win and another great bullpen performance from Paul Sewald, the M’s gained more ground on the wild card leaders, the Red Sox. The surging Yankees are, of course, a problem, but the gap between the M’s and the top teams is going down. A late grand slam from Giancarlo Stanton today opens the door yet again – the gap’s currently only 2.5 games, and the M’s are tied with Toronto, who’s currently playing Minnesota. It’s still an incredibly tall ask, which is why even after a 6-game winning streak, the M’s odds are just 6.

