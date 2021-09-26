Newzoo report: 2021 mobile game market will reach 90.7 billion US dollars, a year-on-year increase of 4.4%
[GameLookspecialmanuscriptnoreprintwithoutauthorization!】. GameLook reported/have to say that the mobile game market has undergone tremendous changes in the past two years. First, the outbreak of the global epidemic in 2020 led to an unprecedented growth in the market size, and then the tightening of global market supervision, Apple’s new IDFA deal, and the “century lawsuit” between Epic and Apple, all of which have had a significant impact on the entire industry.gamingideology.com
Comments / 0