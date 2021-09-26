Newzoo report: 2021 mobile game market will reach 90.7 billion US dollars, a year-on-year increase of 4.4%

The Arthroscopic Devices Market is destined to reach US $10 Billion at a CAGR of 6% between 2019 to 2029. The healthcare vertical is moving the gadget-way. The current scenario is such that one need not make appointments for weeks/months for being treated. The real-time diagnosis and course of treatment could be possible. This simultaneous monitoring and treatment are bound to take the healthcare industry by storm in the next 10 years.

MARKETS ・ 4 DAYS AGO