UW-Parkside was the host site for Saturday’s CC invitational. The Whippets haven’t been there in two years due to COVID, and it was thrilling being back. Although it is very tough to spectate, it is absolutely awesome for runners with the trails, forests, and varying terrain throughout the entire 3.1-mile racecourse. Bouncing back for their second race in the same week, several Whippets came away with strong races and a great effort notched on their belt.

WHITEWATER, WI ・ 12 DAYS AGO