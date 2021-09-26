College Station girls cross country team takes second at Round Rock meet
ROUND ROCK — The College Station girls cross country team finished second in the Elite Silver 5K race on Saturday at the Hoka One One-McNeil Invitational. College Station’s Maddie Jones placed eighth in 19 minutes, 38 seconds followed by Ellie Seagraves (16th, 20:01), Megan Roberts (34th, 20:45), Audrey Wong (38th, 20:47), Katherine Brunson (51st, 21:07), Avery Kramer (21:22), Jadyn DeVerna (22:00), Kendall Bone (22:13), Natalie Young (23:06) and Allie Fleener (23:16).theeagle.com
