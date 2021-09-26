CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Station, TX

College Station girls cross country team takes second at Round Rock meet

By Eagle staff report
Bryan College Station Eagle
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROUND ROCK — The College Station girls cross country team finished second in the Elite Silver 5K race on Saturday at the Hoka One One-McNeil Invitational. College Station’s Maddie Jones placed eighth in 19 minutes, 38 seconds followed by Ellie Seagraves (16th, 20:01), Megan Roberts (34th, 20:45), Audrey Wong (38th, 20:47), Katherine Brunson (51st, 21:07), Avery Kramer (21:22), Jadyn DeVerna (22:00), Kendall Bone (22:13), Natalie Young (23:06) and Allie Fleener (23:16).

theeagle.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

Watch Live: The 2021 Women's March in Washington, D.C.

The 2021 Women's March is taking place on Saturday with celebrity guests and a message focused on reproductive rights. Nearly five years after its debut, which drew hundreds of thousands of protesters to Washington the day after the Trump inauguration, the march this year is being organized by dozens of groups including Planned Parenthood Federation of America, the Service Employees International Union and Abortion Care Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Silver, TX
Round Rock, TX
Sports
City
College Station, TX
Local
Texas Sports
City
Round Rock, TX
City
Tomball, TX
City
Spring, TX
College Station, TX
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Megan Roberts
The Hill

Judge questions private enforcement of Texas abortion law

A federal judge questioned Texas's recently enacted law banning abortions after six weeks of pregnancy as the state clashed with the federal government in court Friday over the Justice Department's effort to block the measure. U.S. District Court Judge Robert Pitman gave few signs during a Friday hearing about how...
TEXAS STATE
NBC News

California to require Covid vaccines for schoolchildren

SAN FRANCISCO — California will become the first U.S. state to require Covid-19 vaccinations for children to attend public and private schools in person in a mandate that could impact millions of students. Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday announced that the coronavirus shot will be added to 10 other immunizations...
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy