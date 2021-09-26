CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somerville 49, Milano 34

By Eagle staff report
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILANO — Somerville used three big plays in the second quarter to take control in a 49-34 victory over Milano on Friday in District 13-2A Division II play. Tied at 7 after the first quarter, the Yeguas (3-2, 1-0) took the lead for good on Johnny Legg’s 53-yard touchdown pass to Gardner Shivers. Somerville struck again on Legg’s 64-yard TD pass to Verkobe Woodberry, and the Yeguas answered Milano’s only score of the quarter with Arvis Burns’ 54-yard TD run for a 28-13 halftime lead.

