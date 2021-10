TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama volleyball fell to Texas A&M Wednesday night at Foster Auditorium in its SEC opener in four sets by scores of 25-20, 14-25, 22-25 and 16-25. Alabama (8-5, 0-1 SEC) won a hard-fought opening set by five points before Texas A&M (8-3, 1-0 SEC) stormed back with an 11-point win in the second to even the match at 1-1. The Aggies reached set point in set three, 24-19, before three straight from the Tide forced a timeout but Texas A&M ultimately held on to win, 25-22. An early 9-6 lead from Alabama in the fourth was erased by a 5-0 Aggie run and the visitors would ride the momentum to a 25-16 set victory and a 3-1 match win.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 9 DAYS AGO