CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ohio State

Ohio State Buckeyes LB K'Vaughan Pope escorted off field after blow-up on sideline

By ESPN.com
chatsports.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOhio State linebacker K'Vaughan Pope was escorted to the locker room in the second quarter of the Buckeyes game against Akron after a blow-up on the sideline. Pope, according to LetterMen Row, tried to enter the game in the second quarter but was waved off by Teradja Mitchell. Once back on the sideline, Pope walked towards the locker room before being walked back to the sideline by an Ohio State staffer.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Watch Live: The 2021 Women's March in Washington, D.C.

The 2021 Women's March is taking place on Saturday with celebrity guests and a message focused on reproductive rights. Nearly five years after its debut, which drew hundreds of thousands of protesters to Washington the day after the Trump inauguration, the march this year is being organized by dozens of groups including Planned Parenthood Federation of America, the Service Employees International Union and Abortion Care Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Akron, OH
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Local
Ohio College Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vaughan#American Football#Lettermen Row
The Hill

Judge questions private enforcement of Texas abortion law

A federal judge questioned Texas's recently enacted law banning abortions after six weeks of pregnancy as the state clashed with the federal government in court Friday over the Justice Department's effort to block the measure. U.S. District Court Judge Robert Pitman gave few signs during a Friday hearing about how...
TEXAS STATE
NBC News

California to require Covid vaccines for schoolchildren

SAN FRANCISCO — California will become the first U.S. state to require Covid-19 vaccinations for children to attend public and private schools in person in a mandate that could impact millions of students. Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday announced that the coronavirus shot will be added to 10 other immunizations...
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy