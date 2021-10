The Nevada volleyball team drops to in-state rivals UNLV this Saturday. The Pack fell in three sets to the Rebels, 25-16, 25-20, and 25-13 at the Virginia Street Gym. Leading the Pack was senior, Kyla Waiters with seven kills, followed by sophomore Reka Monteleone, and freshman Sia Liilii with six kills. Junior, Andrea Alcaraz led the team assists with 20 assists, while senior Kaila Spevak scored a total of 10 digs in the match. Junior, Sydney Petersen scored two block assists.

NEVADA STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO