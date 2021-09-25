CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horszowski Trio’s Mixed Isolation

By David Patterson
classical-scene.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMorton Feldman’s “beauty of a lone voice” and John Cage’s “stripped-down energy” from a toy piano met oddly side by side with Grieg and Schumann piano trios, as the Horszowski Trio again pursued a COVID theme, “In the Face of Isolation II,” at Longy School of Music Friday night. Explicating...

classical-scene.com

Winsor Music Wins Dance Competition

Winsor Music restarted its live concert season yesterday at Harvard-Epworth Church with music interpreting dance—tango, hip-hop, or whatever—as lighter fare. Oboist Peggy Pearson, clarinetist Rane Moore, violinist Gabriela Diaz, and cellist Jan Muller-Szeraws invited the highly distinguished pianist-composer David Coleman to join them in some moving momentum. “Boogie Woogie” from...
THEATER & DANCE
classical-scene.com

Colossuses at Symphony

Anne-Sophie Mutter, Andris Nelsons, and John Williams, with Beethoven’s Overture, “The Consecration of the House,” John Williams’ Violin Concerto No. 2, and Bartók’s Concerto for Orchestra, apotheosized opening night and re-consecrated the BSO house. Ending a 20-month audience absence, a nearly capacity masked, expectant crowd greeted the orchestra in a ringing welcome back last night.
BOSTON, MA
theviolinchannel.com

BREAKING | VC Young Artist Merz Trio Awarded 1st Prize at NY's Naumburg Competition

The Boston-based VC Young Artist Merz Trio was awarded first prize at the 2021 Naumburg International Chamber Music Competition, in New York City. The trio are former top prize winners at the Fischoff and Chesapeake Chamber Music Competitions and the 2019 Concert Artists Guild Victor Elmaleh Competition. The Merz will...
MUSIC
Aaron Copland
Nadia Boulanger
Schumann
Olivier Messiaen
Grieg
classical-scene.com

New England Philharmonic Initiates Conductor Search

After the challenges of the past year and a half, being with an orchestra right now feels like taking part in a ritual from a past analog time but one that is vitally meaningful to my life today, perhaps more so than ever before. It is such a joy to be performing live orchestral music again.
BOSTON, MA
leeuniversity.edu

Lee’s Presidential Concert Series to Welcome Bidini, LA Piano Trio

Lee University is pleased to welcome pianist Fabio Bidini back to campus for the second installment of the Presidential Concert Series. Bidini will return with the Los Angeles Piano Trio on Tuesday, Oct. 5, at 7: 30 p.m. in Pangle Hall for what promises to be an outstanding concert. The...
ARTnews

Muhammad Ali Artworks to Auction, Jeff Koons on His BMW Design, and More: Morning Links for September 29, 2021

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines A WEDNESDAY AUCTION ROUND-UP: A New York judge ruled that Sotheby’s must face a lawsuit brought by the state’s attorney general that alleges it helped a collector avoid sales taxes, Reuters reports. In ARTnews, Andy Battaglia looks at how houses are doing increasingly big business in whiskey.  A collection of artwork by boxing legend Muhammad Ali will hit the block at Bonhams in New York next month, the Daily Mail notes. The tape of a little-known 1970 interview that John Lennon and Yoko Ono did with Danish high-school students (previously  mentioned in Breakfast) sold for almost €50,000 (about $58,300) in Copenhagen, the AFP reports. And various dealers and auction houses have tied James Bond-related sales to the release...
VISUAL ART
Smithonian

Did Peter Paul Rubens Really Paint ‘Samson and Delilah’?

People familiar with the astronomical prices of today’s art market might not bat an eye. But when the London National Gallery purchased Peter Paul Rubens’ Samson and Delilah in 1980, its price tag of $5.4 million (around $18 million today) made headlines as the third-highest sum ever paid at auction for a work of art.
VISUAL ART
#Piano Music#Trios#Piano Trio#Mixed Isolation#Covid#Longy School Of Music#Europeans#Americans#Andante Con Moto
theface.com

Listen to Lil C’s end-of-summer mix

If you’ve been keeping your ear to the ground in London over the last few years, chances are you know all about Lil C. The DJ has been a staple of the city’s independent radio culture, first as a regular on Reprezent Radio, then as the host of her much-loved Pum Pum Power Hour show on NTS. With dancehall at the core of her DJ sets, Lil C knows how to transform even the deadest party into a packed dancefloor within minutes, and she’s refined her expertise as the resident DJ for gal-dem and a member of party crews Prestige Pak and BBZ.
BEAUTY & FASHION
South Bend Tribune

Fred Hersch Trio gets back to live performances, including gig at Notre Dame's DeBartolo

During the first few weeks of the COVID-19 lockdown in 2020, jazz pianist Fred Hersch was among the most prolific home-video makers. It was a way for him to stay sane, keep his fingers nimble and entertain his quarantined fans. The videos were informal affairs captured on a cell phone camera, but before long, they were generating more than 10,000 views apiece.
NOTRE DAME, IN
classical-scene.com

Condensed “Autumn Affection”

Daniel Kurganov, violin; and Constantine Finehouse, piano, offered a condensed version of “Autumn Affection” a couple of days ago for Music Mondays at the Scandinavian Center in Waltham. The duo plans its recital debut at Merkin Hall NYC on October 12 with the full version thereof. Baal Shem, Three Pictures...
WALTHAM, MA
ARTnews

A Look Inside the Morozov Collection: How Two Patrons Shook Up the Russian Art Scene

From 1903 onward, the Russian businessman Ivan Morozov made a point of making an annual pilgrimage to Paris, which was then considered the art capital of the world. He had been so thrilled by purchases he’d made of works by Alfred Sisley, Pierre-Auguste Renoir, and Claude Monet in the French capital that he decided to undertake the 1,800-mile journey each year. When he got there, he barely had to make an effort to locate treasures. According to dealer Felix Fénéon, Morozov merely plunked himself down in a chair in the backroom while the gallerist trotted out masterpieces by Impressionists. “Having engaged his...
MUSEUMS
CBS Chicago

Music Director Riccardo Muti Reunites With Chicago Symphony Orchestra

CHICAGO (CBS) — The Chicago Symphony Orchestra held a captivating performance at Symphony Center Thursday night. It was the second show of the 2021-2022 season. Johannes Brahms’ Violin Concerto and Ludwig von Beethoven’s Symphony No. 7 were on the program. Last week, the CSO was reunited with its famed music director Riccardo Muti for the first time since February 2020. The CSO announced last week that Muti had signed a new contract to remain as director through 2023. Greek violinist Leonidas Kavakos also played with the orchestra Thursday night as a visiting performer.
CHICAGO, IL
NME

Gabriels: LA trio’s classic R&B fusion meets silky, swooning soul

The past, present and future are in lockstep in the music of Gabriels. The LA-based trio, who released their debut EP ‘Love and Hate in a Different Time’ in June, channel the uncompromising authenticity of gospel and 60’s R&B, but present it in a thrilling, contemporary context with tightly arranged production and sharp electronic flourishes. In a fast, oversaturated musical landscape, Gabriels demand that you drop everything and listen closely.
MUSIC
Broadway.com

Watch Caroline, or Change's Radio Trio Belt Out 'Salty Teardrops'

Nya, Harper Miles, Nasia Thomas performing from "Caroline, or Change" Time to turn on your radio! In honor of the upcoming Broadway revival of Caroline, or Change, which will begin performances at Studio 54 on October 8 ahead of an October 27 opening night, three of the show's stars took to the Good Morning America stage on September 28. Nya, Harper Miles and Nasia Thomas, who play Caroline's radio singers in the show, gave audiences a glimpse of what to expect from the revival by singing out "Salty Teardrops." As previously announced, Olivier winner Sharon D. Clarke, who introduced the performance on GMA, will lead the company as Caroline along with John Cariani, Caissie Levy, Tamika Lawrence, Samantha Williams, Chip Zien and more. Directed by Michael Longhurst, Caroline, or Change has a book and lyrics by Tony Kushner and music by Jeanine Tesori. Get ready for the production by watching the fabulous performance below!
ENTERTAINMENT
The Independent

John Richardson's final Picasso book arrives in November

In the fall of 2018, art historian John Richardson fell critically ill and died the following March, at age 95. He left behind a distinguished record as a critic, curator and biographer and questions about the fate of one of the art world's longest awaited volumes, his fourth and final book on Pablo Picasso Shelley Wanger, his editor at Alfred A. Knopf, explained during a recent interview that she and Richardson had been working “on a typed manuscript” that they would review together when she came to see him each week. By the time he was hospitalized, they...
BOOKS & LITERATURE

