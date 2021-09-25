CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taking the mystery out of cholesterol

By Brandpoint (BPT)
The Sanford Herald
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article(BPT) - Research indicates that nearly 38% of US adults aged 20 years or older have high cholesterol, which puts them at a higher risk for heart attack and stroke. But high cholesterol can be “silent.” “If you have high cholesterol, you’d never know it, because it causes no symptoms,” Janet S. Wright, MD, FACC, director of CDC’s Division for Heart Disease and Stroke Prevention said. “That’s why it’s so important to get your cholesterol levels checked regularly.”

