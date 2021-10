OK, the temperature might not scream fall weather (YET!), but dang it! Let’s get festive! Here are some ideas for dabbling in some fall fun around town this season!. I loooove recommending Nightly Spirits for Houston visitors and natives alike. The tour group has weekend tours that take you around downtown, giving you the scoop on where all the ghosts are — as well as explaining the history of Downtown Houston whilst you sip your beer, wine, or cocktail. I’ve done this tour twice and am the biggest fan of it. I know ghosts can be a creepy topic, but adding some booze and a colorful tour guide is pretty great. The tour is about 2.5 hours and will run you about $25 (but don’t forget to tip!). It stops in four places around historic downtown and you have plenty of time to get a beverage at each stop.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 13 DAYS AGO