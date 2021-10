CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Keep an eye on the radar for the rest of the day; thunderstorms are likely. For the most up-to-the-minute updates, download the WBTV Weather App. The long-awaited cold front is on the way into the WBTV viewing area. That means we have a chance for thunderstorms for the remainder of the day. The mountains will get them first. Then they will make progress to the east. The Charlotte area should expect them during the evening commute. Our eastern counties will get them this evening. By tomorrow, there will be no rain in sight. If you do get a thunderstorm today, it could be strong to severe. The biggest concern will be for gusty winds. An isolated tornado isn’t likely but can’t be ruled out. We’ll monitor it for you all afternoon.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 10 DAYS AGO