Heart Ministry Center Damany L. Rahn Amy Holmes Don Nelson Tim McTaggart Damany L. Rahn has been promoted to the chief resource officer at Heart Ministry Center. He has been employed at the organization for more than six years in various roles including director of case management, director of strategic partnerships, and associate executive director. Damany has served in leadership positions for more than 15 years, working with families and developing programming. He holds a bachelor's degree in sociology from Langston University and a master's degree in family life and education from Concordia University. Amy Holmes has been named the chief operations officer at Heart Ministry Center. She directs the services provided by the organization including Fresh Start, A Way Forward, Food Distribution, Monen Health Clinic and the Fresh Start Laundromat programs. She started in April 2021 and comes to Heart Ministry Center with over 20 years of experience working in public service and nonprofits. Amy holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Nebraska at Omaha and a Juris Doctorate from Creighton University School of Law. Don Nelson has been named the chief financial officer at Heart Ministry Center. He has been working in accounting and finance for more than 30 years and has experience in the nonprofit, public, and private sectors. He has been at Heart Ministry Center for one year and oversees the financial activities of the organization. Don has a bachelor's degree in accounting and management from Midlands University. Tim McTaggart has been promoted to the chief sustainability officer at Heart Ministry Center. He oversees grants, data management, and facilities. He has been with the organization for nearly two years serving as case management coordinator/director of grants and later associate executive director. Prior to that, Tim worked as a part time grant writer for Heart Ministry Center while also performing various roles at Sacred Heart Church. Tim has a bachelor's degree in business administration from the University of Nebraska at Omaha. Heart Ministry Center provides food, healthcare, and a way forward to people severely affected by poverty in the Omaha area. The organization's core values are Compassion, Community, Accountability, and Excellence, and it offers dignity for all. Learn more at HeartMinistryCenter.org.