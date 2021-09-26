One World Community Health Centers, Inc.

OneWorld Welcomes New Clinicians & Finance Director Mackenzie Barnard Bruno Caro Sarah Castro Erin Gilmer Kevin Harm Tabitha Kabala Lily Marmolejo Lori Meays OneWorld Community Health Centers is proud to welcome new and returning clinicians, and our new Finance Director to our health center. As a national health center quality leader, OneWorld is an award winning team and top provider for medical, dental, behavioral health, pharmacy and support services. Mackenzie Barnard, DNP, APRN-NP: Family Nurse Practitioner at our Bellevue location Bruno Caro, MSN, APRN, FNP-C, EMT: PRN Family Nurse Practitioner at the Quick Sick Clinic on the Livestock Exchange campus Sarah Castro, APRN: Family Nurse Practitioner at our Livestock Exchange campus Erin Gilmer, CNM, APRN, MSN: Certified Nurse Midwife at the Women's Health Clinic on our Livestock Exchange campus Kevin Harm, MSN, APRN: Family Nurse Practitioner at our Livestock Exchange campus and Covid-19 Telehealth team member Tabitha Kabala, DO: Pediatric Physician at our Livestock Exchange campus Lily Marmolejo, MSN, FNP-BC: Family Nurse Practitioner at our Quick Sick Clinic on the Livestock Exchange campus Lori Meays: OneWorld Community Health Centers welcomes Lori Meays as our new Finance Director. Lori has worked in finance and accounting for over 17 years with a focus in nonprofit healthcare. With her background and knowledge, Lori will steward our resources and help us continue to pursue our mission of providing quality health care to all people. About OneWorld: Established in 1970, OneWorld, in partnership with the community, provides culturally respectful, quality health care with special attention to the underserved. OneWorld is a federally qualified health center (FQHC), and provides comprehensive primary health care, dental care, mental health/substance abuse services and support services. Please visit us at one of our 16 Omaha locations or at www.OneWorldOmaha.org.