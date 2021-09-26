CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Omaha, NE

One World Community Health Centers, Inc.

Omaha.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOneWorld Welcomes New Clinicians & Finance Director Mackenzie Barnard Bruno Caro Sarah Castro Erin Gilmer Kevin Harm Tabitha Kabala Lily Marmolejo Lori Meays OneWorld Community Health Centers is proud to welcome new and returning clinicians, and our new Finance Director to our health center. As a national health center quality leader, OneWorld is an award winning team and top provider for medical, dental, behavioral health, pharmacy and support services. Mackenzie Barnard, DNP, APRN-NP: Family Nurse Practitioner at our Bellevue location Bruno Caro, MSN, APRN, FNP-C, EMT: PRN Family Nurse Practitioner at the Quick Sick Clinic on the Livestock Exchange campus Sarah Castro, APRN: Family Nurse Practitioner at our Livestock Exchange campus Erin Gilmer, CNM, APRN, MSN: Certified Nurse Midwife at the Women's Health Clinic on our Livestock Exchange campus Kevin Harm, MSN, APRN: Family Nurse Practitioner at our Livestock Exchange campus and Covid-19 Telehealth team member Tabitha Kabala, DO: Pediatric Physician at our Livestock Exchange campus Lily Marmolejo, MSN, FNP-BC: Family Nurse Practitioner at our Quick Sick Clinic on the Livestock Exchange campus Lori Meays: OneWorld Community Health Centers welcomes Lori Meays as our new Finance Director. Lori has worked in finance and accounting for over 17 years with a focus in nonprofit healthcare. With her background and knowledge, Lori will steward our resources and help us continue to pursue our mission of providing quality health care to all people. About OneWorld: Established in 1970, OneWorld, in partnership with the community, provides culturally respectful, quality health care with special attention to the underserved. OneWorld is a federally qualified health center (FQHC), and provides comprehensive primary health care, dental care, mental health/substance abuse services and support services. Please visit us at one of our 16 Omaha locations or at www.OneWorldOmaha.org.

omaha.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

Watch Live: The 2021 Women's March in Washington, D.C.

The 2021 Women's March is taking place on Saturday with celebrity guests and a message focused on reproductive rights. Nearly five years after its debut, which drew hundreds of thousands of protesters to Washington the day after the Trump inauguration, the march this year is being organized by dozens of groups including Planned Parenthood Federation of America, the Service Employees International Union and Abortion Care Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bellevue, NE
Local
Nebraska Health
Omaha, NE
Health
City
Omaha, NE
NBC News

California to require Covid vaccines for schoolchildren

SAN FRANCISCO — California will become the first U.S. state to require Covid-19 vaccinations for children to attend public and private schools in person in a mandate that could impact millions of students. Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday announced that the coronavirus shot will be added to 10 other immunizations...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Fox News

China sends more aircraft toward Taiwan, one day after largest ever incursion

The Chinese air force has sent more aircraft into Taiwan’s air defense zone, Taiwan’s military said on Saturday, one day after the largest incursion ever into the zone. China sent 20 aircraft, followed by a second wave hours later, toward Taiwan. It means that nearly 80 planes, including fighter jets and bombers, have now moved toward the democratically-run country in the last two days.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Center#Mental Health#Health Care#Dnp#Aprn Np#Msn#Fnp C#Emt#The Quick Sick Clinic#The Livestock Exchange#Fqhc
The Hill

Judge questions private enforcement of Texas abortion law

A federal judge questioned Texas's recently enacted law banning abortions after six weeks of pregnancy as the state clashed with the federal government in court Friday over the Justice Department's effort to block the measure. U.S. District Court Judge Robert Pitman gave few signs during a Friday hearing about how...
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy