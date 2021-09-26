CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boys Town, NE

Boys Town National Research Hospital

Omaha.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBoys Town National Research Hospital Appoints New Chief Medical Officer and VP of Medical Affairs Boys Town is pleased to announce Deepak Madhavan, M.D., MBA, as Chief Medical Officer and VP of Medical Affairs at Boys Town Hospital. Dr. Madhavan joined Boys Town Hospital as the Executive Medical Director of Pediatric Neuroscience in May 2019. Over the past two years, he has worked to create the largest, most comprehensive pediatric neuroscience program in the area. "Dr. Madhavan's dedication to Boys Town's mission is inspiring," said Jason Bruce, M.D., Executive Vice President of Healthcare and Director of Boys Town Hospital and Clinics. "His vision, strategy and expertise will help guide Boys Town Hospital to the next level in the region, bringing life-changing care and hope to more children and families." Dr. Madhavan will continue his operational and leadership involvement in the pediatric neuroscience program. Prior to joining Boys Town Hospital, Dr. Madhavan was the Director of the Nebraska Comprehensive Epilepsy Program at the University of Nebraska Medical Center. He is board certified in neurology and epilepsy. He received his medical degree from UNMC and completed his neurology residency at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. He completed fellowships in clinical neurophysiology and in epilepsy, both at New York University.

omaha.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

Watch Live: The 2021 Women's March in Washington, D.C.

The 2021 Women's March is taking place on Saturday with celebrity guests and a message focused on reproductive rights. Nearly five years after its debut, which drew hundreds of thousands of protesters to Washington the day after the Trump inauguration, the march this year is being organized by dozens of groups including Planned Parenthood Federation of America, the Service Employees International Union and Abortion Care Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Boys Town, NE
Local
Nebraska Health
Local
Nebraska Government
State
Nebraska State
NBC News

California to require Covid vaccines for schoolchildren

SAN FRANCISCO — California will become the first U.S. state to require Covid-19 vaccinations for children to attend public and private schools in person in a mandate that could impact millions of students. Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday announced that the coronavirus shot will be added to 10 other immunizations...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Fox News

China sends more aircraft toward Taiwan, one day after largest ever incursion

The Chinese air force has sent more aircraft into Taiwan’s air defense zone, Taiwan’s military said on Saturday, one day after the largest incursion ever into the zone. China sent 20 aircraft, followed by a second wave hours later, toward Taiwan. It means that nearly 80 planes, including fighter jets and bombers, have now moved toward the democratically-run country in the last two days.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York University#Mba#Vp Of Medical Affairs#Healthcare#Unmc
The Hill

Judge questions private enforcement of Texas abortion law

A federal judge questioned Texas's recently enacted law banning abortions after six weeks of pregnancy as the state clashed with the federal government in court Friday over the Justice Department's effort to block the measure. U.S. District Court Judge Robert Pitman gave few signs during a Friday hearing about how...
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy