Nebraska State

Girl Scouts Spirit of Nebraska

Omaha.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGirl Scouts Spirit of Nebraska Names New CEO Girl Scouts Spirit of Nebraska, the largest girl-serving organization in the state, is pleased to announce Sarah Waldman as the council's new chief executive officer. Waldman most recently served as executive director of TeamMates Mentoring Program, the nonprofit school-based program founded by Tom and Nancy Osborne. Previously, she spent 17 years at Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Nebraska, serving as staff attorney, vice president of human resources, vice president of ethical practices and senior vice president of administration. Waldman earned a law degree from Creighton University and a bachelor's degree from the University of Nebraska at Omaha. She serves on the board of directors for Whispering Roots, is a trustee for the Business Ethics Alliance and previously served on the boards of TeamMates, ICAN: Institute for Career Advancement Needs, Business Ethics Alliance, UNO Alumni Association and Community Alliance. Current CEO, Fran Marshall, will leave her role in mid-November after leading the organization for 14 years. Marshall was the inaugural Girl Scouts Spirit of Nebraska CEO. She guided the original five Nebraska Girl Scout councils as they successfully grew into one statewide organization that provides girls with outstanding experiences. Girl Scouts bring their dreams to life and work together to build a better world. Visit GirlScoutsNebraska.org.

