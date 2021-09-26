CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decatur, AL

Dr. Gregory Lee South, M.D.

The Decatur Daily
 6 days ago

DECATUR — Dr. Gregory Lee South, M.D. passed away September 18, 2021. He was born December 27, 1946 in Portales, New Mexico to Dr. Rheubin L. South and Verna Roberts South. He spent his early years in North Little Rock, Arkansas, graduating from Ouachita University in 1968. He received the Doctor of Medicine degree from the University of Arkansas Medical School in 1972 and moved to Memphis, Tennessee with his wife Brenda where he began a rotating internship and diagnostic radiology residency. During this time he served as captain in the United States Army.

