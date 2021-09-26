Marlon Archer
DANVILLE — Funeral Service for Marlon Archer, 59 of Danville will be Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at 1:00 p.m., at Peck Funeral Home Chapel, with Bro. Barry Shempsroot officiating, with burial in Upton Chapel Cemetery, with Peck Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be Monday from 6:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m., at the funeral home. Mr. Archer was born March 30, 1962 in Morgan County, AL to Travis Archer and Wanda Franklin Archer. He passed away Friday, September 24, 2021 at UAB Hospital. Mr. Archer was a Master Woodworker, he loved working with his hands. Marlon loved his grandchildren.www.decaturdaily.com
Comments / 0