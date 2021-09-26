CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Maryland State

No. 9 Maryland field hockey vs. American preview

By Testudo Times
chatsports.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNo. 9 Maryland concludes their two-game road trip with a Sunday afternoon matchup with the American Eagles at The William I Jacobs Recreational Center in Washington, DC. The Terps are coming off a resounding 8-2 victory over the Indiana Hoosiers, to secure their first victory in the Big Ten this season. Maryland (6-2) received outstanding contributions from several of its talented athletes, as seven Terps managed to score a goal.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Watch Live: The 2021 Women's March in Washington, D.C.

The 2021 Women's March is taking place on Saturday with celebrity guests and a message focused on reproductive rights. Nearly five years after its debut, which drew hundreds of thousands of protesters to Washington the day after the Trump inauguration, the march this year is being organized by dozens of groups including Planned Parenthood Federation of America, the Service Employees International Union and Abortion Care Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
State
Washington State
Local
Maryland Sports
NBC News

California to require Covid vaccines for schoolchildren

SAN FRANCISCO — California will become the first U.S. state to require Covid-19 vaccinations for children to attend public and private schools in person in a mandate that could impact millions of students. Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday announced that the coronavirus shot will be added to 10 other immunizations...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Fox News

China sends more aircraft toward Taiwan, one day after largest ever incursion

The Chinese air force has sent more aircraft into Taiwan’s air defense zone, Taiwan’s military said on Saturday, one day after the largest incursion ever into the zone. China sent 20 aircraft, followed by a second wave hours later, toward Taiwan. It means that nearly 80 planes, including fighter jets and bombers, have now moved toward the democratically-run country in the last two days.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Field Hockey#American Eagles#Long Island University#The Indiana Hoosiers
The Hill

Judge questions private enforcement of Texas abortion law

A federal judge questioned Texas's recently enacted law banning abortions after six weeks of pregnancy as the state clashed with the federal government in court Friday over the Justice Department's effort to block the measure. U.S. District Court Judge Robert Pitman gave few signs during a Friday hearing about how...
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy