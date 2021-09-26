No. 9 Maryland field hockey vs. American preview
No. 9 Maryland concludes their two-game road trip with a Sunday afternoon matchup with the American Eagles at The William I Jacobs Recreational Center in Washington, DC. The Terps are coming off a resounding 8-2 victory over the Indiana Hoosiers, to secure their first victory in the Big Ten this season. Maryland (6-2) received outstanding contributions from several of its talented athletes, as seven Terps managed to score a goal.
