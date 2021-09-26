Vernon Moore
DECATUR — Vernon Leon Moore was born 10-13-1940 to Mary Lucinda Whittaker and John Hubert More of Stephenson Alabama dying 09-24-2021 The oldest of seven siblings, Vernon attended Jackson County schools, graduated with a scholarship from the Rotary to attend The Tennessee Valley Vocational school now John C. Calhoun Junior College where he studied Drafting. He worked on the Pisgah newsletter, played basketball and football at Pisgah High, being small, he broke his collarbone Thus ending any dreams of being another Joe Namath.www.decaturdaily.com
