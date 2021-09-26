CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Giants 7, Rockies 2: The Giants extend their lead over the Dodgers in the West

By Purple Row
chatsports.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe San Francisco Giants scored early and often to once again capture a 7-2 victory against the Colorado Rockies. The night started with Larry Walker being honored by the Rockies by having his number 33 retired. Walker made a great speech and the club put on a spectacular show, just as they did for Todd Helton several years earlier. As always, Walker stole the show and displayed his winning personality that endeared him to so many teammates, coaches, and fans over the years.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Braves: Freddie Freeman makes free agency plans crystal clear

Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman shares his plans for free agency this winter. Freddie Freeman has only played for the Atlanta Braves, but the reigning NL MVP will be hitting free agency this offseason. Drafted out of high school by the Braves in 2007, Freeman has only donned an...
MLB
FanSided

Cardinals DFA pitcher who talked back to Yadier Molina

It turns out getting into an argument with Yadier Molina isn’t the best way to keep a roster spot on the St. Louis Cardinals down the stretch. Daniel Ponce de Leon has been designated for assignment with just two weeks left in the MLB season, making wIt turns out getting into an argument with Yadier Molina isn’t the best way to keep a roster spot on the St. Louis Cardinals down the stretch.ay for minor-league pitcher Brandon Waddell, who has been recalled from Triple-A Memphis. Waddell will likely fill a bullpen role.
MLB
baseballessential.com

Locked On Dodgers: Dodgers Come Back to Beat Rockies + Gain a Game on Giants

It was quite the Thursday for the Dodgers as they came back in the 9th to defeat the Rockies and then saw the Giants blow a late lead to Padres in order to get to one game behind for the NL West lead. Max Scherzer struggled but Colorado is just annoying. It was a perfect day to showcase September baseball, and it ended up being more fun as the Dodgers held their annual dress up day. Vince finishes the episode talking about Matt Beaty’s role and Kenley Jansen’s “normal” performance.
MLB
sacramentosun.com

Brandon Belt powers Giants over Rockies

Brandon Belt hit a pair of home runs as the San Francisco Giants won for the fourth time in the past five games by beating the Colorado Rockies 7-2 in Denver on Saturday night. The Giants came into the night one home run away from tying the franchise record of...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Todd Helton
Person
Charlie Blackmon
Person
Larry Walker
McCovey Chronicles

9/25 Gamethread: Giants @ Rockies

Well, things are certainly coming down to the wire, aren’t they?. Which makes this game between the San Francisco Giants and Colorado Rockies very important. Just as last night’s was. Just as tomorrow afternoon’s will be. The Giants are turning to right-handed pitcher Anthony DeSclafani. Disco has a 3.23 ERA...
MLB
MLB

Giants expand West lead in Kazmir's return

SAN DIEGO -- At the beginning of the year, Scott Kazmir couldn’t have fathomed what awaited him in 2021. A second Major League comeback. An Olympic silver medal. And now, a chance to make a meaningful start for the first-place Giants in late September. “It’s been a crazy year, a...
MLB
McCovey Chronicles

Giants live up to cheesy hashtag, maintain lead in NL West

I don’t like the San Francisco Giants official hashtag, nor do I like the fact that official hashtags for baseball teams are apparently a thing. I apologize deeply for those of you have to see that my luddite is showing, but MLB social accounts using overplayed Gen Z slang and plastering it on every tweet is not something that needs to exist, even if I begrudgingly acknowledge the quality puniness of it all.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dodgers#The San Francisco Giants
knbr.com

Giants maintain NL West lead with crazy comeback win over Padres

SAN DIEGO — On Tuesday, San Diego’s two biggest athletes addressed the media together for the first time since they were caught on camera screaming at each other in the dugout. The Padres organization fired its farm director of seven seasons. Then they blew a 4-1 lead to the Giants for their fourth straight loss and ninth of its last 11 games.
MLB
giants365.com

Giants will be fine in NL West race vs. Dodgers, says Steve Kornacki

Even as the Giants' lead in the NL West against the Dodgers has begun to slip, the odds are apparently still in San Francisco's favor. This is according to Steve Kornacki, the national political correspondent for NBC News, who showed off his statistical model on Thursday that gave the Giants a 76.4% chance to win the division. That might not be high enough for some — if you really want to feel nervous, think of the Dodgers' chances as a game of Russian roulette where the bullet is in one of four...
MLB
arcamax.com

Dodgers use late-inning rally to beat Rockies and move within a game of Giants

DENVER — For 30 minutes Thursday afternoon, before the Dodgers roared back for a 7-5 win over the Colorado Rockies, their hopes of a ninth consecutive National League West title appeared dead. They were flat, trailing the Rockies by two runs with six outs remaining at Coors Field, on their...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
MLB Teams
Colorado Rockies
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
hawaiitelegraph.com

MLB roundup: Giants slip by Padres to keep NL West lead

LaMonte Wade Jr. dumped a tiebreaking single into left-center field with one out in the ninth inning Tuesday night, delivering the visiting San Francisco Giants a 6-5 victory over the San Diego Padres. The win kept the Giants a game ahead of the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League...
MLB
newyorkcitynews.net

Giants, on a roll, aim to sweep Rockies with NL West title in sight

The San Francisco Giants expanded their lead in the National League West standings Saturday night with a win over the Colorado Rockies in Denver. Sunday, the Giants go for the series sweep at Coors Field while also attempting to continue to hold off the Los Angeles Dodgers for first-place in thedivision.
MLB
FanSided

4 players on the St. Louis Cardinals playoff roster bubble

The St. Louis Cardinals need to decide whom to cut from the 28-man roster for the playoff run. The term “long shot” would have been kind to describe the St. Louis Cardinals’ chances of making the postseason just one month ago. But the Cardinals of September have been a ferocious bunch, scratching, clawing and pecking their way into the second National League Wild Card position. Say what you will about the expanded playoffs, but this year, I’m glad they exist.
MLB
The Big Lead

Dodgers Fan Fights With Police at Dodger Stadium

Los Angeles Dodgers fans haven't exactly covered themselves in glory during the 2021 MLB season. They've fought with opposing fans, security guards and, most often, each other. We've documented it all year long. But we may have gotten the coup de grâce on Friday, when a fan of the boys in blue attempted to brawl with cops.
MLB
giants365.com

Twitter lets MLB Network have it over Giants-Dodgers montage

The San Francisco Giants and the Los Angeles Dodgers are locked in a tight race to win the National League West division. That race only got tighter after the Giants lost first baseman Brandon Belt to injury. So it's no surprise the MLB Network, which is majority owned by the league itself, is trying to capitalize on the rivalry as the season comes to a close with a video montage highlighting the history of the two teams over the past 130 years on two different coasts.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy