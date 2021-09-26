Ranked: The top 10 EV battery manufacturers

As GM slowly starts to convert brands like Cadillac and Chevrolet to electric power, there's bound to be some hiccups. Take the Chevrolet Bolt: this small EV has proven to be quite popular until it started randomly exploding into flames. GM has issued numerous warnings, and even undertook an expensive recall and halted production of its battery packs. While Chevrolet and GM try to figure out the issue, there have been mass calls for refunds, with many customers threatening class-action lawsuits, but there might be a non-life-threatening light at the end of the tunnel: Chevrolet has just announced that Chevy Bolt EV battery production has resumed.

