Economy

Ranked: The top 10 EV battery manufacturers

By Visual Capitalist Elements
mining.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBesides being a manufacturing powerhouse of vehicle parts, Asia is fast becoming a hotbed for innovation in the battery sector. No wonder, the top 10 EV battery manufacturers by market share are all headquartered in Asian countries, concentrated in China, Japan, and South Korea. According to data from SNE Research,...

CNBC

Auto executive turned international fugitive Carlos Ghosn says German automakers are best positioned to challenge Tesla

Auto executive turned international fugitive Carlos Ghosn believes German automakers are best positioned to challenge electric vehicle leader Tesla. Ghosn, speaking from Lebanon, where the former Nissan chairman fled to allude Japanese authorities, mentioned Mercedes-Benz and Volkswagen specifically during an interview Friday. Auto executive turned international fugitive Carlos Ghosn believes...
BUSINESS
WTAJ

US auto sales slump, stalled by car computer chip shortage

DETROIT (AP) — In a normal month before the pandemic, Con Paulos’ Chevy dealership in Jerome, Idaho, sold around 40 new vehicles. In September, it was only six. Now he’s got nothing new in stock, and every car, truck or SUV on order has been sold. Last month, what happened at his dealership about 115 […]
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Battery Technologies#Gm#Asian#Sne Research#Catl#Lg#Chinese#Lfp#Peugeot#Volvo#Byd#Evs#Jaguar#European#Western
Autoweek.com

BattMan Will Quickly Determine EV Battery Health

BattMan ReLife, developed by VW Group Components and Audi Brussels, can quickly diagnose EV battery health, displaying several vital stats in minutes. Batteries from older EVs can then be remanufactured for use in new EVs, repurposed for charger systems and other hardware, or recycled into components for creation of new batteries.
TECHNOLOGY
plasticstoday.com

Evonik Tackles High-Voltage Battery Demand in EVs

Evonik is expanding its portfolio of polyamide 12 compounds for insulating electrical conductors with Vestamid LX9050 OR. By using halogen-free flame retardants in accordance with IEC 60754, the compound meets the requirements for V-0 flammability classification according to UL 94. Busbars insulated with the new RAL 2003 signal orange-colored material can be used at elevated operating temperatures up to 125°C.
ECONOMY
lifewire.com

Can EV Batteries be Replaced or Upgraded?

Battery anxiety is a real thing for drivers of electric vehicles. While most EV batteries today live very long lives, it’s inevitable that some might need to be replaced or upgraded at some point. Here’s what you should know about EV battery options. What Types of EV Batteries Exist Right...
CARS
SlashGear

Ford reveals $11.4bn EV investment in its EV and battery future

Ford is betting big on EVs, revealing plans for Blue Oval City, a new “mega campus” that’s part of an $11.4 billion investment in manufacturing for electric vehicles like the F-150 Lightning. The nearly six square mile facility will be part of Ford’s largest single investment in new manufacturing in the automaker’s history.
BUSINESS
MotorAuthority

Mercedes-Benz, Stellantis partner on EV battery production

Reminiscent of the DaimlerChrysler days, Mercedes-Benz and Stellantis joined forces last week, this time in the area of battery development and production for electric vehicles. Mercedes is the latest shareholder in the battery technology company Automotive Cells Company (ACC), which was formed in 2020 by the former PSA Group (now...
BUSINESS
The Motley Fool

3 Electric Vehicle Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

Electric vehicle stocks aren't only about car manufacturers. They require lithium batteries, and those batteries need to be recycled. Nio wants to beat Tesla, Albemarle is growing exponentially, and Li-Cycle is making big first moves in a massive industry. The global electric car market grew 43% in 2020 in terms...
ECONOMY
CarBuzz.com

Chevrolet Bolt EV Battery Production Resumes

As GM slowly starts to convert brands like Cadillac and Chevrolet to electric power, there's bound to be some hiccups. Take the Chevrolet Bolt: this small EV has proven to be quite popular until it started randomly exploding into flames. GM has issued numerous warnings, and even undertook an expensive recall and halted production of its battery packs. While Chevrolet and GM try to figure out the issue, there have been mass calls for refunds, with many customers threatening class-action lawsuits, but there might be a non-life-threatening light at the end of the tunnel: Chevrolet has just announced that Chevy Bolt EV battery production has resumed.
CARS
Zacks.com

Ford (F) Teams Up With Redwood for EV Battery Recycling

F - Free Report) recently announced that it is partnering with Redwood Materials, a leading battery materials company, to make electric vehicles (EVs) more sustainable and economical for customers by building a domestic battery supply chain for EVs, creating recycling options for the end-of-life vehicles and enhancing battery production. Based...
ENVIRONMENT
stockxpo.com

EV Battery Investments Are Getting More Political

Car makers’ battery investments took a nativist turn this week. That isn’t a surprising development, but it brings extra risks. On Friday, Mercedes-Benz said it would take a 33% stake in Automotive Cells Company, a European battery startup that previously received backing from French energy giant Total, trans-Atlantic car giant Stellantis and, crucially, the European Union. Total, Stellantis and Mercedes-Benz will end up with a third each of a venture that plans to spend at least €7 billion, equivalent to roughly $8.22 billion, through 2030 to build European cell-manufacturing plants, or “gigafactories” in Elon Musk’s phrase. Mercedes-Benz said it was committing less than €1 billion in total, implying heavy doses of debt and subsidies in the project.
ECONOMY
insideevs.com

VW Building New Battery System Plant In China For EV Joint Venture

Volkswagen Group’s EV expansion in China will be supported by a new components plant in Hefei, Anhui province. The new production facility will deliver over 150,000 battery systems a year for Volkswagen Anhui, the joint venture formerly known as JAC Volkswagen and the German carmaker’s first majority-owned joint venture for all-electric vehicles.
ECONOMY
WNMT AM 650

Volkswagen building new EV battery system factory in China

BEIJING (Reuters) -Volkswagen AG said on Thursday it is building a new electric vehicle (EV) battery system factory in eastern China’s Hefei city which will start production in 2023. The German automaker is building a factory for electric vehicles under a majority-owned venture with JAC in the Hefei city. It...
ECONOMY
Electronic Engineering Times

PTT and Foxconn Establish EV Manufacturing JV in Thailand

The new automotive manufacturing plant will potentially root in ECC, including production system, supply chain management, and engineering R&D center. PTT Public Co. Ltd and Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. Ltd (Hon Hai/Foxconn) have signed a joint venture agreement for the development of electric vehicle (EV) production in Thailand. Supattanapong Punmeechaow, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy of Thailand, presided over the Virtual Signing Ceremony.
BUSINESS
CarBuzz.com

New Battery Tech Aims To Recharge EVs In 90 Seconds

When people talk about electric cars and range anxiety, what they're really concerned about nowadays isn't how far a car will go. After all, most EVs can do a few hundred miles on a single charge, and most drivers don't use a full tank of gas in a traditional car every single day anyway. What worries the average person is how long it takes to recharge a vehicle. The Lucid Air is a car that offers phenomenal charging times, and the rest of the industry is constantly aiming to make this process quicker too. To that end, Mahle Powertrain and Allotrope Energy have now unveiled a new battery technology that aims to recharge an EV in the same time it would take to refuel a vehicle.
CARS
Tree Hugger

Ford Partners With Startup to Recycle EV Batteries

Electric vehicles (EV) will soon become the norm as many automakers make the switch to fully electric cars, but what happens to all those batteries at the end of an EV’s life? Automakers are currently trying to find ways to use the batteries once they are no longer usable, instead of just letting them end up in a landfill. While some have repurposed old batteries to back up power grids, other automakers have yet to find a real long-term solution. It looks like Ford found a solution since it announced a partnership with startup Redwood Materials to build out a battery recycling and a domestic battery supply chain for electric vehicles.
ENVIRONMENT

