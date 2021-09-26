CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oregon State

No. 3 Oregon pulls away from Arizona late, 41-19

By Associated Press
kezi.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEugene, Ore. -- Anthony Brown threw for 206 yards and three touchdowns, and No. 3 Oregon handed Arizona its 16th straight loss with a 41-19 victory on Saturday night. Oregon (4-0, 1-0 Pac-12) extended its winning streak at Autzen Stadium to 15 games. The Ducks are the lone undefeated team left in the Pac-12. Despite being winless this season, the Wildcats (0-4, 0-1) closed to within 24-19 late in the third quarter on Drake Anderson's 1-yard touchdown run.

www.kezi.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

Watch Live: The 2021 Women's March in Washington, D.C.

The 2021 Women's March is taking place on Saturday with celebrity guests and a message focused on reproductive rights. Nearly five years after its debut, which drew hundreds of thousands of protesters to Washington the day after the Trump inauguration, the march this year is being organized by dozens of groups including Planned Parenthood Federation of America, the Service Employees International Union and Abortion Care Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oregon College Sports
City
Eugene, OR
State
Arizona State
Eugene, OR
Sports
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Sports
Eugene, OR
College Sports
Eugene, OR
Football
Local
Oregon Football
NBC News

California to require Covid vaccines for schoolchildren

SAN FRANCISCO — California will become the first U.S. state to require Covid-19 vaccinations for children to attend public and private schools in person in a mandate that could impact millions of students. Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday announced that the coronavirus shot will be added to 10 other immunizations...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Hill

Judge questions private enforcement of Texas abortion law

A federal judge questioned Texas's recently enacted law banning abortions after six weeks of pregnancy as the state clashed with the federal government in court Friday over the Justice Department's effort to block the measure. U.S. District Court Judge Robert Pitman gave few signs during a Friday hearing about how...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pac 12#American Football#Ducks
ABC News

Alex Jones loses lawsuits over Sandy Hook 'hoax' conspiracy

A Texas judge has found Infowars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones liable for damages in three defamation lawsuits brought by the parents of two children killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre over his claims that the shooting was a hoax. Judge Maya Guerra Gamble in Austin, home...
LAW

Comments / 0

Community Policy