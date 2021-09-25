Bulldogs Rally Past Brown to Win Ivy Opener 2-1

NEW HAVEN, Conn. -- A series of one-goal games have tested the Yale field hockey team throughout the early part of the 2021 season. After losing the first three such contests, on Saturday afternoon at Johnson Field the Bulldogs pulled out a victory in one at an opportune time -- the Ivy League opener against Brown. Junior midfielder Théodora Dillman's goal on a penalty corner with 4:04 left provided the winning margin in the 2-1 triumph.