Anyone who has ever followed UTEP football knows that the Miners are not known for their second half adjustments. In fact, this football team is better known for the opposite; getting outplayed and outcoached in the final 30 minutes of a close game. On Saturday night, UTEP stunk up the Sun Bowl for the first half and trailed a University of New Mexico team missing six of their eight receivers by a score of 13-3. At that point, the Miner offense had three first downs and a total of 100 yards on offense. Then, something strange happened. The home team went into the locker room and came out with a totally different group of football players.

EL PASO, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO