For any phone in the world to work, it requires its battery to be charged. That is battery care 101—but it appears as though it is something Apple has forgotten about. With its new iPhone 13 and 13 Pro models, Apple has once again ditched the plug for the device to cut down packaging with the phones only coming instead with a USB-C to Lightning Cable to charge it. Meaning that once again the iPhone comes without its plug and even headphones among other things while the cost of the item continues soaring.

CELL PHONES ・ 8 DAYS AGO