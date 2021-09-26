CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rugby

Ledesma claims Pumas ‘disrespected’ in Rugby Championship

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43Qnlv_0c8LfRi300
1 of 4

TOWNSVILLE, Australia (AP) — Argentina coach Mario Ledesma has claimed his Argentina team were ‘disrespected’ in the lead up to Saturday’s Rugby Championship match against Australia in Townsville, Queensland.

Speaking at the post-match press conference after Argentina’s 27-8 loss to the Wallabies, Ledesma took exception with a decision to press on with a Rugby Championship captain’s photoshoot in Townsville on Friday despite the team not yet having arrived in the northern Queensland state town.

New Zealand’s Ardie Savea, Springboks captain Siya Kolisi and Australia’s skipper Michael Hooper were all included in the photo shoot event which is believed to have been originally scheduled in south-east Queensland where all the teams were based, before those plans fell through.

The revised scheduling for a Friday photo shoot were also thwarted when Argentina’s flight into Townsville was pushed back.

“The boys and staff felt really disrespected,” Ledesma said. “We’re not asking for much; last year when South Africa pulled out, we came over here, went through strict lockdown.

“We were away from home three or four months and we’re the only team that haven’t played at home for more than two years.”

It’s been a tough time on the road for Argentina which is winless in all five games during the tournament having lost both tests in South Africa on the way to Australia, where they have since been beaten by New Zealand twice and now Australia.

“We’re always travelling, we never complain but we feel sometimes we’re getting treated with disrespect and we just continue, cop it on the chin,” Ledesma said.

“We spent three weeks in a one-hour radius to get to the picture and all of a sudden we’re 1,400km away, cannot get here and they take the freaking picture.

“They made a video, everyone is joking, having a good time and our captain is not there ... and nobody said anything.”

Argentina conclude their Rugby Championship campaign with a rematch against the hosts on Saturday.

—-

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

‘Disrespected’: Argentina coach Mario Ledesma lashes out over photo op

Argentina coach Mario Ledesma delivered a post-game press conference tirade with a twist, labelling treatment of his team in the lead-up to Saturday’s Wallabies clash in Townsville disrespectful. Ledesma, a former assistant coach with the Wallabies, took aim at the decision to press on with a Rugby Championship captain’s photoshoot...
WORLD
Reuters

Flyhalf Carreras can be proud of Pumas performance, says coach Ledesma

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Argentina coach Mario Ledesma praised the performance of Santiago Carreras after the 23-year-old excelled for the Pumas in his new role as flyhalf against New Zealand in their Rugby Championship clash in Brisbane on Saturday. Carreras was shifted from fullback following an injury to Nicolas Sanchez...
RUGBY
BBC

Rugby Championship: Australia beat South Africa 30-17 in Brisbane

Tries: Ikitau 2, Koroibete 2; Cons: Cooper 2; Pens: Cooper 2. Tries: Tuipulotu, Perenara, Vaa'i 2, Taukei'aho; Cons: B Barrett 4; Pen: B Barrett. Len Ikitau and Marika Koroibete scored two tries apiece as Australia secured a second successive victory over world champions South Africa in the Rugby Championship in Brisbane.
RUGBY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Siya Kolisi
BBC

United Rugby Championship: How Ulster stand to benefit from new league

United Rugby Championship: Ulster v Glasgow Warriors. Venue: Kingspan Stadium, Belfast Date: Friday, 24 September Kick-off: 19:35 BST. Coverage: Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website with match highlights online on Saturday; watch the game back in full on BBC iPlayer from Saturday evening. In the middle of last...
RUGBY
rugbyworld.com

United Rugby Championship live stream: How to watch matches online

United Rugby Championship live stream: How to watch matches online. The 2021-22 United Rugby Championship campaign runs from September to mid-June. As well as a new name (it replaces the Pro14), the tournament has expanded to 16 teams, with South African franchises Bulls, Lions, Sharks and Stormers joining. Teams will...
RUGBY
BBC

United Rugby Championship: Aviva Stadium to host Connacht v Ulster

Ulster's away game against Connacht in the United Rugby Championship will be played at the Aviva Stadium. The 23 October match comes a day after the final easing of Covid restrictions in the Republic of Ireland, with no limits on numbers at outdoor events. Connacht have given up home advantage...
RUGBY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rugby Australia#New Zealand Rugby#Townsville#Ap#Rugby Championship#Wallabies#Springboks
ESPN

All Blacks not buying into Springboks' Rugby Championship slump

All Blacks forwards coach John Plumtree is expecting a "titanic" battle up front when New Zealand and South Africa meet in their 100th Test match in the Rugby Championship on Saturday. Plumtree, who coached for many years in South Africa, did not expect the Springboks to vary much from the...
RUGBY
BBC

United Rugby Championship: Welsh rugby prepares itself for new tournament era

Welsh regional rugby will be hoping for a successful new era when the new-look United Rugby Championship (URC) kicks off this weekend. Scarlets were the last Welsh side to win a version of this tournament in 2017, with Irish province Leinster dominating the competition since then. The four former South...
RUGBY
BBC

Argentina receive apology after missing Rugby Championship photo shoot

Rugby Championship organisers and Rugby Australia have apologised to Argentina after the Pumas were left out of a team captains' photo shoot. Argentina coach Mario Ledesma said the side felt "disrespected" after photos of the Australia, New Zealand and South Africa captains were published. Rugby Australia and governing body Sanzaar...
RUGBY
ESPN

Brisbane COVID outbreak puts Rugby Championship teams back in hotel bubble

Rugby Championship organisers have ordered players and staff to isolate in their hotels amid a COVID-19 outbreak in Brisbane ahead of the final match of the competition. New Zealand, South Africa, Argentina and hosts Australia are allowed to continue training outside their hotels at closed sessions but cannot mix with the public, All Blacks assistant coach Scott McLeod confirmed.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
New Zealand
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Rugby
Country
Australia
Country
Argentina
NewsBreak
Sports
BBC

United Rugby Championship: South Africa home matches could be relocated

United Rugby Championship bosses have put contingency plans in place to play home matches for South Africa sides in Europe in November and December. Scarlets, Cardiff, Munster and Zebre are scheduled to be the first northern hemisphere sides in the URC to travel to South Africa at the end of the year.
RUGBY
SkySports

United Rugby Championship: Connacht batter Bulls; Scarlets comfortably beat Lions

Mack Hansen lit up the Sportsground with an early try-of-the-season contender as Connacht broke clear of Vodacom Bulls to claim a 34-7 bonus-point win in the United Rugby Championship. Lizo Gqoboka's second-minute try was cancelled out by a well-taken Tiernan O'Halloran effort. Jack Carty converted and kicked a penalty to...
RUGBY
Reuters

Factbox: South Africa v New Zealand - Rugby Championship

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Factbox on Saturday's Rugby Championship test between South Africa and New Zealand:. When: Oct. 2, 8.05 p.m. (1005 GMT) Where: Robina Stadium, Gold Coast (capacity: 27,400) Referee: Matthew Carley (England) Assistant referees: Damon Murphy (Australia), Jordan Way (Australia) TMO: Brett Cronan (Australia) SOUTH AFRICA. World ranking:...
RUGBY
The Independent

Ashes: Winter series will go ahead, says Australia captain Tim Paine amid travel uncertainty

Australia captain Tim Paine is bullish about the Ashes going ahead this winter – even if England are not at full strength because of some players’ concerns about the Covid-19 restrictions they will face.Paine’s England counterpart Joe Root earlier this week refused to fully commit to the marquee tour until receiving clarity about entry requirements and quarantine and bubble conditions he and his side will face Down Under.Jos Buttler admitted he would not countenance travelling if his family were unable to join him, but Paine insisted the five-Test series, starting in 10 weeks’ time, will proceed as planned, irrespective of...
WORLD
AFP

'Growing' Springboks on a roll heading into European tour

South Africa coach Jacques Nienaber says his team have given themselves valuable momentum ahead of a European tour after edging the All Blacks in a Rugby Championship thriller that sent them back to world number one. Nienaber, whose team didn't play the Rugby Championship last year due to Covid restrictions, admitted it was an eye-opener to again face the All Blacks and Wallabies.
WORLD
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

593K+
Followers
323K+
Post
279M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy