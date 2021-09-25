CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rooting for the Giants like a 10-year-old boy

By Barry Tompkins
Marin Independent Journal
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI always tell people that although I’ve been in the business of television sports for nearly a half-century, I knew more about teams and statistics when I was 10. The reason is because when I was 10, I cared. I mean, I really cared. I knew who was leading the International League in RBIs and I could tell you who made the most errors in the Dominican Summer League. I lived and died on the exploits of Jackie Robinson and Carl Erskine. I once caught a ball that Willie Mays (of the hated Giants) hit into the centerfield bleachers at Ebbets Field for a home run. I didn’t cherish that ball as much as I bemoaned the fact that it made my beloved Brooklyn Dodgers lose.

