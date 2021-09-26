Chicago Fire Paramedic’s Cap Grazed At Stroger Hospital; Man Killed In Shooting Nearby

By Mary Chappell and Asal Rezaei

CHICAGO (CBS) — A Chicago Fire Department paramedic had a close call late Saturday, after shots were fired at the bay area of the hospital emergency room at Stroger Hospital of Cook County.

Video from the scene showed the glass shattered on the automatic doors.

As CBS 2’s Asal Rezaei reported, the paramedic was treating someone inside the emergency room at the hospital, 1900 W. Ogden Ave., when the bullets came flying through the windows of those entrance doors.

The shooter was in an older green Buick that went by at 10:32 p.m. Saturday, according to police. The bullet struck the bill of the paramedic’s baseball cap.

Following the shooting, the entire area was blocked off with Chicago Police cars. Police taped off the entrance, and a number of officers were seen patrolling inside and outside the emergency and trauma areas.

A few minutes earlier, two men were taken to Stroger after a shooting in the 2300 block of West Warren Boulevard at about 10:26 p.m. A 31-year-old was shot in the chest and pronounced dead at the hospital and a 28-year-old was shot in the right heel and was listed in good condition.

The scene of that shooting is less than a mile away from Stroger Hospital within the Near West Side.

We have not been able to confirm whether that shooting was related to the gunfire at the hospital.

Nobody was in custody Sunday morning as Area Three detectives investigated both incidents.